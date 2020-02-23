AVON PARK — On Feb. 6, Royal Care Nursing Home celebrated a great achievement that has been years in the making. It was the ability to transform their long-term care rooms into oversized suites by building a new state-of-the-art, 24-bed rehabilitation unit. It was a complete undertaking that allowed rooms to be refreshed in the existing facility, as well as created a place of comfort and healing for any ailing patient.
Both Liz Barber, CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, and George Karos, executive director of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the ribbon cutting celebration.
Royal Care Administrator Pamela Mathies shared her excitement during a speech and toast. “I have been a part of the Royal Care Family for over 17 years and this has been a dream come true,” she said.
Mathies explained how proud she was of the 3,300-square-foot rehabilitation gym six years prior.
“It is all coming together,” she said.
The event was filled with a dedication to Medical Director Dr. Donald Geldart, who reminisced over 42 years of servicing the Highlands, South Polk and Hardee County communities. Geldart was joined by his longtime friend and colleague, Joe Harris, unit manager and IT consultant with Royal Care.
“Avon Park is growing. We plan to continue to grow with the city of Avon Park and Highlands County,” Matheis said.
Royal Care provides daily tour. For further information or to schedule a tour, call 863-453-6674 and ask for Admissions.
Royal Care of Avon Park is located at 1213 W. Stratford Road.