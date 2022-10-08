SEBRING — Hurricane Ian likely knocked a lot of fruit on the ground, but how much and where is still in question.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said it all depends on location, because some areas of the county got heavier wind loads than others.
Growers in the south and southwest of the county had reported 80%-90% of their crop had dropped, Royce told county commissioners on Tuesday. Other areas reported as little as 15% lost, and between those two numbers, he said, is the average.
“This is going to be an ongoing situation,” Royce said Tuesday, noting that trees stressed by the storm might experience another round of fruit and leaf drop in the next few weeks.
“I think we’ll persevere,” Royce said. “We need a hurricane like we need a hole in the head.”
Alico, Inc. reported on Sept. 30, based on initial observations after Hurricane Ian, that the company had a significant drop of fruit in its groves, although most trees remained intact. Citrus Industry Magazine reported these findings on Wednesday, with the caveat that Alico staff had not yet calculated the extent of the fruit loss.
Company officials said they learned lessons from Hurricane Irma that helped them prepare for Ian. Also, the company said its groves did not experience any significant flooding, and that other company property and equipment was not seriously damaged.
Meanwhile, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) provided tips to growers on what treatments to apply to strengthen trees against fruit drop, root damage or increased Asian citrus psyllid activity when the trees put out a new flush of foliar growth.
On Wednesday, Royce put out information to member growers to help them document and report their potential losses to the appropriate agencies with the hope of bringing aid, if needed.
“We understand that everyone is busy, but providing the requested information is critical in their efforts to help get assistance to the agricultural community,” Royce wrote. “Obviously it will be a while before we know if there will be any additional federal assistance beyond insurance coverage payments — but the statewide commodity groups are definitely engaged with political leadership about it.”
The main thing, he said, is for growers to fully document and record everything they do in the recovery process, whether that is utilized for insurance purposes or potential aid programs.
- Take photos with date and time.
- Secure debris and/or livestock and take other required immediate action to prevent further loss.
- Document your time working to recover from the disaster and types of equipment used
- Keep verifiable records, with copies, of all expenses.
- If bartering, keep a copy of a signed agreement with barter details and all parties’ signatures.
- If paying in cash, keep proof of payment records with date, pay rate and payee signature.
Royce also recommended growers apply for a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Bridge Loan at FloridaJobs.org/EBL. Zero interest loans are available, he said, but limited to $50,000 per applicant.
He suggested growers put in an application for such a loan as a back up to any insurance they may, or may not, receive.
The program has $10 million allocated to it, which means only 200 loans will be approved across the 22 eligible counties, Royce said.