LAKE PLACID — Ray D. Royce is considered something of a straight shooter as the councilman discusses new wastewater infrastructure or other issues during Lake Placid Town Council meetings.
Not many know, however, that the Highlands County public servant is considered a master class marksman with the National Sporting Clays Association, which is accomplished by hitting the flying discs much, much more often than not.
The certified NCSA shotgun instructor says the sport has allowed him to travel, enjoy great people and compete in top events.
“I have been fortunate to shoot well and enjoy some successes, both individually and as a member of four-person teams, in a number of events over the years,” Royce said. “I have shot in more than 15 states and Spain.”
He also competes in local charity shoots, raising money for the Highlands County Farm Bureau, high school agriculture programs, the Boy Scouts, and other groups. In fact Royce, the executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, gathers more than 300 shooters at Quail Creek Plantation in the Okeechobee County for a fun shoot for that organization.
“It is one of the largest fun shoots in the state of Florida,” he said.
Royce got involved in the sport after his family sold their land near Lake Istokpoga to the state in 2001.
“I was looking for a hobby and I had a set of friends that shot and I kind of progressed up the ranks and became a pretty proficient shotgun clay target shooter.”
Royce, who keeps busy as a Town Council member, as well as serving on myriad boards and committees in the county, says his real passion is teaching kids to shoot clay pigeons at the Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee County. Nearly 100 youngsters, ranging from 10 years old to high school seniors, also rely on Royce and other instructors there to learn how to safely handle shotguns.
“I’m very proud to be part of the Young Guns program at Quail Creek,” he said. “We take the kids through the sporting clay pigeon course for a small fee and the ammo is free.”
Sporting shotguns (competitors shoot 12-gauge shotguns) can cost from $800 to $900 to hundreds of thousands of dollars, but Royce doesn’t buy into the cost.
“If you shoot a very expensive shotgun, it doesn’t make you any better than if you shoot a very cheap shotgun,” he said.
Royce takes the kids through the stations from which the clay pigeons are fired into the sky or along the ground. The young shooters wear eye protection and ear plugs on the course as they shoot from wooden platforms. It’s a lot tougher to hit those targets than it looks.
“We teach them the basics of the sport, how you position your feet, how you read targets, how you place your gun, how to understand the angles and speeds of targets. We slow it down and simplify the game.”
But the biggest lesson is safety, Royce said.
“An integral part of what we talk about at Young Guns is safety first, safety first, safety first,” he said. “Don’t even think about loading that gun until it is pointed out the window of the shooting platform and down range.”
They watch safety videos before they go out on the course, every time.
“Every session starts with a safety video, and some of the kids and I have seen that same safety video a hundred times, but we go through that safety video to remind people.”
Royce, 63, hopes to teach and compete for years to come.
“The other beauty of sporting clays is that anyone can participate. I shoot with women and men in their 80’s and 90’s,” he said. “I’m looking forward to [competing] in other states and countries in the coming years.”