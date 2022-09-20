SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway is gearing up to host two thrilling Pirelli GT4 America races on Saturday and Sunday. Sixty-eight drivers, split across 34 cars, are set to take part in the heated action awaiting the thousands of fans in attendance at the Florida track.
Several drivers in the GT4 America field are from Florida, notably RS1’s Eric Filguieras and Am competitor Nelson Calle. “Sebring is indeed a very important track in my life,” said Calle. “Racing at Sebring has been a dream come true. I remember when I was go-karting in my 20’s in the Miami region and went to see the 12-Hours of Sebring for the first time around 1993. That was awesome! My teammate, Juan Martinez, is very strong at this track and I think I will be stronger than I am at other circuits that are new to me in this championship. We have the podium in mind for sure!”
Pro-Am driver Rafa Matos and his teammate Tim Horrell (No. 10 Fast Track Racing BMW) are both Floridians, with Matos feeling right at home at this track. “I consider Sebring as one of my home tracks since I live in Boca Raton. I’ve had a ton of Sebring track time, having done the 12-Hours a few times, in addition to racing every other series on that track. Tim Horrell and I are well prepared with our Fast Track Racing BMW for the SRO weekend since we tested here at the beginning of the year. I’m really hoping for a great result since this is going to be my last race with the team in 2022 due to a schedule conflict for the finale.”
SilverIt’s shaping up to be a one-way battle in the Silver Class, as Eric Filgueiras and Stevan McAleer have dominated this season in their No. 18 RS1 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. They have won everything aside from two races this season. With a pair of solid finishes they could leave Florida with the title.
“I grew up in Cocoa Beach which is about two hours from Sebring where my dad would take me to go see the 12 Hours each year,” said Eric Filgueiras. “My first ever race was at Sebring so it’s a very special place to me. I spend so much time over the fall/winter/spring months at Sebring coaching and co-driving that I would definitely call it my “home track.” Winning here during the SRO weekend would be very special to me.”
However, the infamous bumps of Sebring could also favor Canadian driver Gavin Sanders and Michai Stephens (No. 34 Conquest Racing/JMF Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4) who are currently sitting in second place with one win under their belts. The No. 68 Smooge Racing Toyota GR Supra GT4 of Kevin Conway and John Geesbreght are also close to P2, with only 23 points separating the two duos.
Pro-AmThe Pro-Am class is probably the hottest one on track, with four teams that could potentially claim the title. The Sebring event will be a make-it-or-break-it situation for some drivers and could rearrange the championship order.
The No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport of Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer is currently sitting in first place thanks to their three wins this season, but the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport of Jason Hart and Scott Noble is only second by a mere 8 points. Although they have only claimed one win so far this season, their consistency places them in solid championship contention. Last year, Jason Hart co-drove his NOLASPORT machine to second place overall in addition to first place in the Pro-Am class.
The No. 52 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4 (Tom Capizzi / John Capestro-Dubets) and the No. 8 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 (Elias Sabo/Andy Lee) are third and fourth place within striking distance if the leaders run into problems. If they find the perfect mix of patience and strategy, they could also have a chance at winning the championship.
AmThere’s no denying that the BimmerWorld duo of James Clay and Charlie Postins been the team to beat throughout the season, co-driving their No. 36 BMW M4 GT4 to six victories. With the No. 19 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport of Alain Stad in second place, but 81 points behind the leaders, BimmerWorld should be able to clinch the championship in Florida.
Tickets for the Sebring race weekend are available at www.sebringraceway.com. Enjoy an open paddock, camping, various fan activities, and fun for the whole family at Sebring International Raceway.