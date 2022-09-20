SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway is gearing up to host two thrilling Pirelli GT4 America races on Saturday and Sunday. Sixty-eight drivers, split across 34 cars, are set to take part in the heated action awaiting the thousands of fans in attendance at the Florida track.

Several drivers in the GT4 America field are from Florida, notably RS1’s Eric Filguieras and Am competitor Nelson Calle. “Sebring is indeed a very important track in my life,” said Calle. “Racing at Sebring has been a dream come true. I remember when I was go-karting in my 20’s in the Miami region and went to see the 12-Hours of Sebring for the first time around 1993. That was awesome! My teammate, Juan Martinez, is very strong at this track and I think I will be stronger than I am at other circuits that are new to me in this championship. We have the podium in mind for sure!”

Recommended for you