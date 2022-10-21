LAKE WORTH — Tuesday night’s debate for the U.S. Senate had answers and arguments.
Both incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic nominee Rep. Val Demings stated their positions and touted their status as children of hard-working parents, but also stuck to partisan attacks on each other.
Moderator Matt McDermott of WPBF ABC 25 frequently had to intervene at the debate co-hosted by Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, the Florida Press Association, the Florida League of Cities and other sponsors.
HurricanesWhen asked how the federal government should strengthen Florida against major hurricanes, both candidates said, as Floridians, they understood hurricane dangers are getting worse. Demings wants to give the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the funds and resources to respond, and to have the federal government “get serious” about climate change.
Rubio said he had just finished outlining a plan on what Florida communities will need in order to recover, but did not give details. He said it’s a challenge to pay up-front to recover, only to wait on FEMA reimbursement.
InflationWhen asked about 9% inflation and increasing prices following the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and how to help Florida families, Rubio said, “The first thing to do is to stop spending that kind of money.”
He said Democrats were warned that additional stimulus would spike inflation. To fix it, he suggested the U.S. increase domestic oil production and not deplete reserves during a midterm election year.
He then said Demings supported a $10.25 tax on each barrel of oil, equal to 35 cents tax on each gallon of gasoline.
“We can’t do that kind of crazy stuff. It only adds to the inflation,” Rubio said. “I think it begins by winning this election and getting people like that out of office.”
“Of course the senator, who has never run anything at all but his mouth, would know nothing about helping people and being there for people when they are in trouble,” Demings rebutted.
She then told Rubio that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), “which you love to take credit for,” did not save the jobs it should have. She said ARPA had ways to fix those problems, but he didn’t support it.
Rubio said the PPP was a bi-partisan victory that prevented a “meltdown” and saved small businesses. He then accused Demings, in Congress since January 2017, of never passing a bill.
When argument ensued, McDermott moved them along.
AbortionWhen asked if he would vote for a federal abortion ban, with no exceptions, Rubio said he was “100% pro-life” but also said every bill he’d sponsored or voted for has exceptions. Demings accused him of lying.
“Number one, you have been clear that you support no exceptions, even including rape and incest,” Demings said. “As a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no, Senator, I don’t think it’s OK for a 10-year-old girl to be raped and have to carry the seed of her rapist. No, I don’t think it’s OK for you to make decisions for women and girls.”
She said such decisions are between a woman, her doctor, her family and her faith and disputed his claim that she supports abortion up until the time of birth.
Argument ensued again, with Rubio saying that the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act, by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), has exceptions. He then said Demings voted against a law that would protect a child born alive after a failed abortion.
“You should ask her, ‘what limitations on abortion would you support?’” Rubio said, but when asked about a no-exceptions ban, said he was interested in saving lives.
“We are not going back, Senator,” Demings said. “No matter how obsessed you are with a woman’s body, and her right to choose, we are not going back to the time where women are treated like second-class citizens or like property.”
Argument ensued again, and McDermott moved them along.
ElectionsWhen asked if she would accept the results of the 2022 election, Demings said her parents would not let anyone keep them from voting, and that as a law enforcement officer, she protected that right for others.
Rubio said that Florida has great election laws, and supports having identification to vote. He then alleged that people “with a trunk full of absentee ballots” register people on Election Day.
He then said he would accept the election results, “because Florida has good laws.”
Later in the debate, when asked why the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is needed, Demings said it would keep everyone accountable, including the states, who Rubio said should run elections.
“We tried that and we know the bad actors who did some ungodly things to keep people from voting,” Demings said.
Rubio argued that it’s never been easier to vote, especially in Florida, versus the Jim Crow era of violent intimidation and odious restrictions.
Demings said Florida has set up an unnecessary elections police force and eliminated many drop boxes, which she called an attempt at voter suppression.
“If I’m trying to suppress the vote, then I’m wasting a lot of money telling people to go out and vote,” Rubio said.
As for drop boxes, he suggested that someone could bomb it, burning all the ballots in it.
InsuranceWhen asked what the federal government could and should do to prevent the collapse of taxpayer-backed Citizens Property Insurance, Rubio said it was a state issue, but wanted to reform the flood insurance to be permanent, not an annual renewal. He then said litigation costs have hurt companies.
Demings said insurance costs have tripled since Rubio first started in a state-level office in 1998. She said she asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to look into the issue. Rubio said the Florida Legislature passed reform during his tenure and it didn’t work.
Gun age limitIn 2018, Rubio said he’d support a law to restrict AR-style rifle purchases to those 18 and older. On Tuesday, he said such laws don’t work because a 15-year-old doesn’t get a rifle from a gun shop and people with permits can commit shootings.
He said people in Parkland knew Nikolas Cruz was their shooter, because he’d been acting up for some time, and no agencies did anything about him. He said he sponsored a bi-partisan “red flag” law to allow law enforcement to get permission from a judge to remove guns if they can prove someone is a danger.
Demings pointed out that Rubio used the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting — in her district — as a platform for that year’s Senate reelection.
“And yet, you’ve done nothing,” Demings said. “Nothing to help address gun violence and get dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.”
Florida, she said, passed age-limitation laws and red flag laws now used more than 7,000 times.
Rubio rebutted that he didn’t want to pass laws that only law-abiding people will follow and criminals will violate.
ImmigrationAs an enforcer of laws, Demings said she wants to see more “boots on the ground” at the border and to hire more processors to sort criminals from the asylum seekers.
In rebuttal, Rubio claimed she and Democrats voted against funding those resources, and that she wants to see processors move faster, not more thoroughly.
“If you have processors and [immigrants] don’t meet the standards for asylum-seekers, you send them back,” Demings said.
Argument ensued again, and McDermott moved them along.
Social SecurityWhen asked about raising taxes to fund a “broken system,” Demings said the promise of Social Security was to keep seniors out of poverty, and she wants people who “go to work every day” to retire with dignity and respect.
When asked, Rubio said he would not support Sen. Rick Scott’s proposal to put Social Security, Medicare and Veterans Affairs benefits up for renew votes every five years, but he said Deming’s plan, which he called “socialist,” would raise taxes by $9 trillion and would “zero-out” the war on terror.
Demings then accused Rubio of using labels like “socialist,” “Marxist” and “crazy” to misrepresent her legislation.
Nuclear armsGiven threats by Vladimir Putin of Russia to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or to attack NATO allies, Demings said the U.S. needs to hold those “who are not our friends” accountable, including Russia, and support both Ukraine and NATO allies while preventing a nuclear attack.
“I was against Vladimir Putin before being against Vladimir Putin was cool,” Rubio said, adding Putin is losing the war, and might get desperate. “So I do think we need to be very wary.”
ChinaDemings said the U.S. should hold China accountable for patent and intellectual property violations, and be ready to act if China moves against Taiwan.
Rubio said the 21st century will be defined by the relationship between the U.S. and China. He said the U.S. “wasted 20 years” thinking once China got prosperous, it would become like the U.S. Instead, he said, they want to replace the U.S.
As past chair and current chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he said he has a plan, which starts with manufacturing in America again.