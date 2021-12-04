AVON PARK — Senator Marco Rubio’s staff will be in Avon Park to offer constituent services on items such as Social Security payments, issues with the IRS, federal disaster claims, and veterans benefits, as well as to listen to concerns and suggestions.
His staff will be at Avon Park Library, 100 N. Museum Ave., from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/highlands-county-mobile-office-hours-tickets-220151518117 to reserve an appointment.
If you cannot meet with staff during this time but are in need of assistance, call Rubio’s office at 866-630-7106.