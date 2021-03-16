Ruby I. Anderson
Ruby Inez Morgan (Guthrie) Anderson, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with her Lord early Sunday morning, March 14, 2021. Ruby was born in Venus, Florida, on Jan. 5, 1934 to the late Texas Albritton and Lee Vincent Morgan. Ruby worked as a title clerk for over 20 years. She started with Stewart Title Company in Royal Palm Beach, Florida and eventually ended up in Sebring working for Heartland Title Company. Ruby also worked as a S&L clerk for the Everglades S&L in Pahokee, Florida. She enjoyed doing her puzzle books and was extremely devoted to her family and her Faith Baptist Church.
Ruby is survived by her sons, Rod (Diane) and Dennis (Vicky); grandchildren Molly Mayse (Matt), Emily Guthrie (Katherine), Morgan Guthrie, and Amy Jarvis (Warren); great-grandchildren, Harrison, Michael, William, Lorelei, Judge, and Garrick, and great-great-granddaughter Alyai.
Family will have a private viewing. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church on Saturday, March 20, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997