The zipping, wavering flight immediately caught my eye. Was I looking at a large insect? Squinting against the bright sunlight, the gleam of emerald shined brightly and sparked my joy. Grabbing my binoculars, I was delighted to view the beauty of a female ruby-throated hummingbird.
As the tiny bird dipped its long, slender bill into the bright pink blooms on an orchid tree, I was amazed by the flight ability. Able to fly fast, they can dip up and down, stop instantly, hover and even fly backwards. With their three- to four-inch wingspan beating from 50-70 times per second, in quiet moments you may hear the buzz of their flight. A mere three-and-a-half inches tall, and weighing 3-6 grams, a hummingbird would feel like one or perhaps two garlic gloves in your hand.
Solitary, they are aggressive in protecting both territories and feeding sources. Twittering sounds, like a rodent squeaking, may herald their appearance. When chasing competitors out of nesting territory, chattering calls and zipping flight can be observed. During breeding, male ruby-throated hummingbirds will court females with a series of deep, “U-shaped” dips and dives as she sits on a limb observing the display.
Nests are constructed of plant materials, lichens and spider webs and measure about two inches. As tiny as a thimble, it is fastened right onto a slender branch high in the trees. Within this artfully constructed nest is laid two tiny eggs, each measuring just about a centimeter. Weighing about half the heft of a paperclip, young grow rapidly and leave the nest in about 20 days.
Always in motion, brief perching to preen or rest can sometimes be seen. As they turn to the light, the stunning metallic or shining colorations of the plumage and markings are created by light reflecting off the specialized structure of their feathers. In different lighting, males may appear to have a black throat rather than the stunning brilliant ruby hue. Overall coloration of the ruby-throated hummingbirds is glorious iridescent emerald, green.
Found in open woodlands near water bodies, forest edges, meadows, parks, gardens and backyards, the ruby-throated hummingbird breeds east of the Mississippi River. Tubular red or orange flowers can help draw them to your location as they feed mostly on flower nectar. Trumpet creeper, honeysuckle and red morning glory are favorites and just may bring these beauties to your backyard.