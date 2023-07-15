Jeremy Ruddell will be tried on failure to appear at a later date.
He was scheduled for a jury trial last week, but his case was put back on pretrial status, according to Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 16, 2023 @ 3:59 am
Jeremy Ruddell will be tried on failure to appear at a later date.
He was scheduled for a jury trial last week, but his case was put back on pretrial status, according to Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz.
“Ruddell shall be tried on his failure to appear and the other cases are just docketed for status conference,” he said.
The disposition memorandum from Monday, July 10, states “defendant waives attorney/client privilege on record, defendant rejects offer.”
Ruddell’s failure to appear charge will be added to his future trials for:
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Ruddell, who allegedly claimed to be president of the Golf Villas Homeowners Association in Placid Lakes in April 2018, allegedly tried to access the association’s bank account, which contained nearly $21,000. He was arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud, and because he is a convicted felon, according to police, he is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. Police allegedly found a gun in his home as they searched it after his arrest.
Ruddell, who was out on bond, was to show up for an Aug. 1, 2018, hearing on his own motion to have his own bank accounts unfrozen. When he failed to appear, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered him arrested for failing to appear. He was to be held without bond once back in custody. According to prosecutors, Ruddell then fled overseas to Morocco – which does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.
“The attorney for Ruddell claimed he was in Morocco and that Ruddell sent a picture of the outside of the Moroccan police department to show he was there,” Kromholz said in June. “He claimed he tried to surrender to them, but they would not take him into custody.”
Ruddell eventually made his way to Latin America where he was brought back to the United States. “He was picked up entering Columbia about four years after his failure to appear,” the prosecutor said.