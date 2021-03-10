Rules of the road
Driving has become more a challenge than a pleasure due to those who think road rules don’t apply to them. Simple basics and common sense make highways safer for everyone. Let us review. Using Highway 27 as the example, if the speed limit is 50, that applies to all lanes of traffic. No one should exceed the posted limit. Contrary to belief of some, the left lane is not a speed lane that enables you to surpass the speed limit. If the right lanes are moving slower than 50, you can use the left lane to move at the posted limit. It is not your personal Autobahn where rules don’t apply.
The U-turn is a cause of many accidents, often because the driver negotiating the U-turn assumes they have the right of way. In an excerpt from News 8 in Tampa, the following explains the rules on Florida U-turns:
“In Florida, U-turns are legal as long as there are no signs prohibiting them, and if you’re not interfering with other traffic. However, drivers making a U-turn should be the last person to make a move. That means if you plan to U-turn, you must yield to other drivers’ right of way.”
The only time a U-turn has complete right of way is at an intersection with a dedicated U-turn traffic signal. I don’t know that there are many of those in Florida.
If you think because your truck is bigger and noisier that the rules don’t apply to you, think again. An accident resulting from your failure to give way puts you at fault and this includes cutting across all lanes of the road. If you can’t negotiate a turn properly, get a smaller vehicle.
Stop signs and yield signs are not erected for decoration. A red light does not mean just slow down while rolling into traffic. That little gizmo on the left hand side of your steering column is not to hang trinkets onto. It’s to signal a turn.
If this sounds complicated, remember that the safety of all is important and driving sensibly will cut down the number of mishaps. If you can’t deal with basic traffic rules, perhaps you should hoof it.
Horace Markley
Sebring