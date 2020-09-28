Every democracy has socialistic structures in their governments: Social Security and Medicare are socialist programs; the car you drive represents capitalism, but the road you travel on is socialism (tax dollars). The FDA, EPA, CDC, SEC, FAA, HHS, and FEMA are all socialist agencies designed to protect society; of which corporate elites disparage, deregulate and defund as much as possible through their lobbyists who direct the politicians that they openly bribe. And 40 years of deregulation has left this nation and the planet poisoned, polluted and warming.
Socialism is when there’s social control of the means of production, so branding progressive Democrats as socialists is ignorant. In Europe, Bernie Sanders would be considered a moderate; and their democracies are functional, unlike ours. 97% of protestors are peacefully exercising their Constitutional rights, like it or not.
Certitude is the enemy of the good, while doubt is the royal road to wisdom. Because one has to doubt their present understanding of a thing in order to learn more and grow in knowledge and understanding, otherwise they’re an ignorant bigot.
America is the richest nation in world history with the highest poverty, homelessness and child poverty rates in the developed world, with the highest child mortality. Of the 38 developed nations of the world, we are the only one without universal healthcare.
Because America is the only advanced nation that doesn’t care about its children or its peoples’ health and welfare? Why? Because fools think that doing so is socialism (when it’s the very purpose of government, not to subsidize the wealthy); brainwashed by corporate media propaganda that’s swallowed whole by the strategically miseducated knaves who support them, i.e., the Rep Party, and most of the Dems.
Other, non-barbarous and ‘smart’ democratic nations, who don’t waste half their treasury fighting endless, fraudulent and unnecessary wars only to enrich arms-makers, and the rest on subsidizing their greedy, wealthy elite with 40 years of tax-cuts, bailouts and subsidies, can afford to have socialized education, including college, socialized child-care, elder-care, livable wages, affordable housing, and paid sick leave.
A safety-net for the people: The things that take all the stress out of our everyday lives, which lessens crime, and results in far more healthy lifestyles and peaceful communities, creating ‘national security.’ They also have modern infrastructures, compared to our Third World infrastructure.
Hence, they aren’t stressed out (and addicted to opiates) over the social and economic injustices of poverty and the subsequent crime, insane medical bills, usurious credit card or payday loans, or burden their youth with college debt just when they’re starting out on their own.
The $2 trillion tax-cut that Trump gave to the 1% should’ve paid for Medicare for all – all of Congress has it, why not everyone else – and we could’ve thereby joined the ‘civilized world’, where citizens and their governments care about ‘the least among us’.
The Bible reiterates 3,000 times to help ‘the least of these,’ but America cares least for ‘the least of us’ of any developed nation. What kind of Christian doesn’t ‘love his neighbor as himself’ just because he’s a liberal? Or ignores his Master’s command to “judge not, lest ye be judged?” The kind that doesn’t ‘fear’ God, nor understand that if they judge others, God will harshly judge them: For God’s the only judge. Have they no decency, no shame?
The kind that elected to the presidency, a devotee of ‘the father of lies’, who’s a pathological liar, a racist, and a self-professed, serial sexual predator accused by 25 women, as well as being a lifelong con-man and crook that no American bank would any longer loan money to. Who, during a pandemic, via the Supreme Court, desires to cut 22 million people from their healthcare, shameless!
Used to be that the unlearned were at least modest, but now many have wickedly been misled to be proud and deludedly believe themselves superior (the ego trip). “Remove the beam from your own eye first, hypocrites.” “The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.” So “work out your own salvation with ‘fear and trembling,’” for “blessed are the meek”.
Which is why education is so important: because literate, sentient, and virtuous folks remain humble and are too smart to be fooled into falling from grace by some deceitful, philistine degenerate who shamelessly pretends to represent God, only to mislead, and con people out of their money. And “there’s no forgiveness for the deceivers.” “God is Love”, i.e. kindness, charity, empathy and compassion; so any vainglory, conceit, complacency, bitterness, animus or hatred inside of you isn’t of God.
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.^p