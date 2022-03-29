SEBRING — During a bond hearing Friday, detectives described how they linked video camera footage from more than a dozen locations to track an orange Dodge Challenger to a murder scene on Sept. 5.
Sebring detectives Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and Steve Williams took the stand to describe how the security video–obtained from traffic cameras, a bank, a church, and other locations–shows the Challenger, driven by Salvador Cruz coming down Kenilworth Boulevard from U.S. 27. Investigators say Lorenza Stevenson, 17, of Sebring, was in the passenger seat during the 1 a.m. shooting.
Reinhart described how Cruz, apparently after spotting someone at the Assembly Church, 4301 Kenilworth Blvd., did a U-turn on Kenilworth and pulled into an alley next to the church. As the car’s headlights go off, three figures can be seen running away, Reinhart said. The figures–three 14 year old boys–apparently knew who was in the car and were in fear for their lives, investigators contend.
And that’s the point someone–detectives have charged both Cruz and Stevenson with second degree murder–fired about a dozen shots from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun from the car. One of the bullets hit Ricky Harris III, 14. Harris died on his back on the ground next to the church.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo asked Williams, who was called to the scene after the shooting, how he knew Harris was dead.
“He wasn’t moving, he had the look of someone who is dead,” the veteran homicide detective answered.
Williams described how he interviewed the other youths who had fled from the scene when the Challenger pulled up to the church. He also interviewed young witnesses in the days following the shooting.
Cruz’s lawyer, Donna Mae Peterson represented her client during the Arthur hearing. Defendants charged with such crimes as murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping are automatically denied bond in Florida but are allowed an Arthur Hearing to see if a judge will give them bond.
The burden is on the state to show there is no question of the defendant’s guilt. The judge weighs whether the defendant is a danger to the community and his criminal history when deciding.
So, when cross examining Williams, Peterson sought to introduce the idea of additional, or a different shooter. She asked Williams if he’d heard about another young man “laughing about killing Mr. Harris.” Peterson insinuated that the same young man “was telling people what to say, cover me” and that “many people are frightened” of the alleged other shooter.
Williams said he had not.
Seeking to introduce more doubt, Peterson also asked the detective if he had performed gunshot residue tests on the hands of the youngsters and other witnesses. Peterson said he had, but the results of the tests are being handled by another detective.
Other details emerged during testimony:
The bullet casings found at the crime scene, as well as three others from a crash of the Challenger nine days later, are still in the hands of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab, some six months after the crime. Once those are back, detectives will know how many guns were fired at the youth.
Castillo introduced video testimony, as well as depositions from witnesses that saw a figure emerge from the Challenger and fire at them.
As previously reported by the Highlands News-Sun, there is a strong gang affiliation, or flavor to the events that night. One witness told Williams that he thought the bullets were for him, because his family are members of the Bloods. Members of the Gangster Disciples fire guns at those folks.
Castillo introduced a photograph taken from Cruz’s cell phone that purportedly shows Cruz and Stevenson holding pistols and throwing gang signs hours before Harris’ killing.