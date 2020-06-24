SEBRING — Two drivers in two separate wrecks in the county lost control and ran off the road Monday night.
One on State Road 64 hit a tree and was airlifted to a trauma center. The other, on State Road 70, rolled over but had no injuries, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Although Florida Highway Patrol is investigating both wrecks, there has been no word yet on why they happened or whether or not citations will be issued.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said fire crews got a call at 4:27 p.m. for the SR 64 wreck.
A red Dodge Durango ran off of SR 64 at East Arbuckle Road and hit a tree, deploying the vehicle’s airbags and injuring the driver.
Bashoor said Avon Park Fire Department crews set up a landing zone on SR 64 at C Hill Road to airlift the driver via Aeromed to an out-of-county trauma center.
Later that night, at 9:24 p.m., county fire units from Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41 and an Emergency Medical Services unit from Lake Placid Station 36 went to a rollover wreck on SR 70 at County Road 721.
Fortunately, Bashoor said, no one needed to be transported from that scene.
FHP is also handling that investigation.