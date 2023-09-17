Michael Moore said his son, a U.S. Army military policeman, got onto him in May.
“He was not happy that I ran toward gunshots,” Moore said.
Neither was Michelle Delaney’s husband — a sheriff’s deputy — pleased to know she stopped to render aid at a shooting scene without knowing if shooters had left the area.
“That’s not what I’m thinking about,” Michelle Delaney said. “I’m more concerned with the fact that this guy was shot, not how he was shot.”
She works in the emergency room of AdventHealth Sebring. It’s not a level-one trauma center. She’s seen serious wounds, but not like on May 5 of this year.
Moore, a Sebring native who served six years as a volunteer firefighter in Minnesota, said that he had never seen a gunshot wound in the small town of Rockford, Minn. which has a population of approximately 4,300. The worst call was when a trench collapsed on a worker, and he and the fire chief had to pull him out to do CPR.
Moore hadn’t performed CPR for a while when he heard gunshots while stocking the front of the Dollar General store at State Road 66 and Orange Blossom Boulevard in Sebring.
He looked out to see a car stopped on the highway in the westbound left turn lane. He told a coworker to call 911 and ran out to find a regular customer, 25-year-old Deangelo Nelson, on the ground bleeding from a neck wound.
“I took off my shirt — it’s all I had — and put it on his neck,” Moore said.
As people gathered, he told them to run inside and grab as many towels as they could.
Meanwhile, Delaney had just finished a 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift at the emergency room and drove up on the car in the middle of the road and saw the man on the ground.
“I said, ‘That’s not good,’” Delaney said.
She ran to help Moore hold a shirt and towels on the wound. Nelson was awake, but soon became lethargic and lost his pulse, Delaney said.
Moore said he immediately started CPR, but recalls he wasn’t going deep enough. Delaney took over after a while. That refreshed his memory, and he took over again, he said.
“We got him back,” Moore said.
Delaney said it took a minute or two of CPR, but people on the phone with dispatchers relayed that the Sheriff’s Office had to secure the scene, to make sure the shooters weren’t there, before paramedics could come in.
Once they did, paramedics took Nelson to a landing zone to fly out.
She and Moore later learned that he lived for two weeks after surgery before he died. Moore said he was glad Nelson and his family at least had a chance to say goodbye.
Nelson and his girlfriend had three kids, Moore said. They lived nearby and came into the store all the time.
“Me and my wife went to the funeral,” Moore said.
This past week, Sheriff Paul Blackman recognized both Delaney and Moore for keeping Nelson alive at the scene.
Moore said another woman also helped them lift Nelson up, to keep him from choking.
“She deserves an award,” Moore said. “I did just what anybody would do. I hope somebody else would do the same in my situation.”
Delaney said the whole ordeal probably hit her husband harder than her. For years, he’s gone out on SWAT operations for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, but he’s not usually the one waiting for a call or text saying all is OK.
“I’m used to being on the other end waiting on a call,” Delaney said. “He’s doing what he loves. I am, too.”
She was impressed with how Moore ran in to help, and defers any title of “hero” to him.
“I can’t imagine being a person who would just walk by,” Delaney said. “Everybody has life. Everybody deserves life. You’d want someone to be with you.”
Moore also deferred any “hero” status to his career Army son. Moore said he’d like to see all people help when help is needed.
“I want everybody to know: Take a second out of the day to do something helpful for everybody else,” Moore said.
If everyone would, he said, this world would be a better place.