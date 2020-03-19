SEBRING — Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 17 in an undercover sting targeting men who were intent on traveling to have sexual encounters with underage children. In a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the sting Guardians of Innocence Five. It took place between March 10-15. Several law enforcement agencies teamed up with PCSO to catch the men, including Desoto, Hillsborough, Lake, and Osceola Sheriff’s Offices, and the Tampa and Altamonte Springs Police Departments.
Grady said the suspects engaged individuals they thought were minors and made plans to meet them; unbeknownst to the suspects, they were talking to law enforcement officers. Judd said the purpose was to round up the sexual predators and deviants.
He didn’t have time in the press conference to give details about everyone but said he would share some of the worst men; he started with Jimmy Rush Jr., 30, of Lorida. Also known as Jay Rush, he is facing charges of lewd battery, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, transmitting harmful materiel to a minor and using a computer to seduce/ solicit, lure a child.
Grady said on March 13, Rush Jr. traveled to an undercover location to have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy whom he had been texting since March 12. He confessed to thinking he was having sex with the 14-year-old but also admitted to having sex with another child when he was 15 years old for two years. Hillsborough County is investigating that case.
In one of Judd’s infamous sayings, “you know this is true ‘cause you can’t make it up, lemme tell you the quote he gave our detectives,” Judd said, “Are ya’ ready? You gotta be ready for this because it’s just not normal and this tells you how deviant they are. ‘I’m not going to sit here and tell you I regret it, because I don’t.’”
Judd said none of the men regret it.
Rush Jr. worked at Universal Studios Finnegans Restaurant as a cook. He is in the Polk County Jail being held without bond.