Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Juscue Rushing, 36, of Avon Park on Friday night. He is being charged with felony possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted Florida felon, drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug equipment.
HCSO’s arrest report states Rushing was pulled over in a traffic stop near Cemetery Road and MLK Jr. Boulevard in Sebring because of failing to stop at a marked sign. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Rushing. A K-9 and his handler arrived on scene and alerted to possible narcotics in the vehicle.