R. Scott V. Albritton III
Russell (Scott/Scotto) Van Albritton III (59), passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, at his Sebring, Florida home with family present; and went to eternal peace and love with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was baptized in the First Baptist Church of Sebring.
Scott is survived by his wife, Diana (DeDe) Albritton; daughter, Ricki (Riley) Stewart and grandsons, Russell James and Rhett; mother, Marty Albritton; father, Russ Albritton Jr.; sister, Kim Albritton (Richard Vosburgh); father-in-law, John Coarsey Jr.; and brother-in-law, Andy Buffington.
Scott graduated from Sebring High School (1980). He attended the University of Florida and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting (1984). It was at college where he met Diana, and they were married in 1986.
Scott was well known locally in the automotive industry in both sales and financing, where he assisted thousands of customers to find the vehicle of their dreams and arrange the necessary financing no matter what their credit situation. In 2016 he decided to become a licensed Life, Health and Annuity Insurance Agent and joined Diana in her business, Albritton Insurance Services. Whether selling cars or medical insurance, he was sure to serve his customers well and completely, and he was helping his customers right up until the day he died. That fact will not surprise those who knew him.
Scott was an active member of the Highlands Sertoma Club, which stands for Service to Mankind and raises money and awareness to help speech and hearing-impaired citizens. Scott volunteered for 30-plus years on the club’s fundraising committee and was the director of the annual Sertoma Golf Tournament; also acting as master of ceremonies for over 250 golfers from across Central Florida. A true passion was the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour where each year in the heat of summer he would help 70 to 80 young golfers from the ages of 6 to 18 to learn the integrity and ethics shown in the game of golf. For 20-plus years he was also Sertoma’s race volunteer coordinator for “The 12 Hours of Sebring” where every March he organized 150-plus volunteers to work the front gate.
He will be remembered in so many ways, but in particular for his sharp wit and well-timed jokes; his “never give up” competitive spirit; his quick willingness to help others; and his great smile (and hair). Many knew him as a morning show radio personality bantering about his business and life with John Meder on WWOJ. Like his father, his family knew him for writing poems. He loved antiquing, “picking” and a hard crossword puzzle. Scott enjoyed family time and spending time with his grandsons, golf, doubles ping-pong, daily walks with his pups, spending time in the Smoky Mountains, all sports, and especially the University of Florida Gators. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Sebring (200 E. Center Ave.) on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m., with no visitation planned. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home (4001 Sebring Parkway); online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Scott’s favorite charity, The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. Make checks payable to: Highlands Sertoma Club and mail to CPA Wicks, Brown, Williams & Co., 140 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.