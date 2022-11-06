Russia Fire

In this handout photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a café in Kostroma, 210 miles north of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. 

 RUSSIAN EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE VIA AP

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a large café in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said.

The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, 210 miles north of Moscow.

