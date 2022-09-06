Russia Treason Trial

Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the director of Russia’s state space corporation, stands in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, on July 16, 2020. A court in Moscow on Monday found the former journalist Ivan Safronov guilty of treason and sentenced him to 22 years in a maximum security prison, concluding a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated.

 ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AP FILE PHOTO

MOSCOW — A court in Moscow on Monday found a former journalist guilty of treason and sentenced him to 22 years in a maximum security prison, concluding a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated.

The sentence handed to Ivan Safronov is among the harshest moves against Russian independent journalists and Kremlin critics, who have faced mounting pressure in recent years. Safronov worked as a defense and space reporter for Kommersant newspaper for a decade, before becoming an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos.

