This home is located at 1320 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $163,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Recently renovated, this four-bedroom, 1.5-bath pool home is full of rustic charm and personality! As soon as you open the custom front door, you’ll notice the gorgeous cedar paneling, updated paint colors, wood laminate flooring and the open floor plan that will make entertaining a breeze.
The kitchen is open to the dining area and great room. It boasts a tiled island, tiled/brick backsplash, and a built-in bench for large gatherings.
There are two bedrooms and an updated bath on one side, plus an additional two bedrooms and half-bath on the other side. This split floor plan allows privacy for you and your guests.
The huge, private back yard is the perfect location for a family and friends get-together. The kidney-shaped pool is inviting, and the wood deck has plenty of room for seating and grilling. There are two sheds to store all your water toys and lawn equipment.
Additional features of this nearly 1,800-square-foot home include stone accents, inside laundry, oversized driveway, and a metal roof ensures low maintenance for years to come.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.