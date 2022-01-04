SEBRING — One of the oldest and most prestigious shuffleboard tournaments in the state kicked-off on Monday, as play began in the Ruth Ann Brown Memorial Orange Blossom Classic at the Sebring Recreation Club. Players come from all over the state to participate in the professional tournament.
The tournament has been known as the Orange Blossom Classic for a number of years, but was renamed in honor of Brown several years ago. Brown was not only a tremendously talented shuffleboard player — she was voted to the Florida Shuffleboard Hall of Fame — but her friendliness towards fellow players and enthusiasm for the game are what really made her stand out.
Ruth Ann’s husband, Larry Brown, said he was completely taken by surprise the first year the tournament was renamed in her honor.
“I was just flabbergasted the first year they did it,” he said. “They just boggled my mind.”
Larry is no slouch on the shuffleboard courts himself, having worked his way through the ranks as a district amateur to state amateur to the professional ranks and is a Hall of Famer himself. He was elected to the district Hall of Fame in 2008 as a past president and again in 2010 under the “Player” category, while being honored by the Florida Shuffleboard Hall of Fame in 2020.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” Larry said. “This is my 35th year coming to Florida. And I started practicing about 30 years ago.”
Larry said he was pleased the tournament is going strong, attracting a number of local players, but also bringing players from other areas.
“I’m going to say probably 70% of people here are from Sebring or Avon Park,” he said. “There are seven or eight people from Fort Myers and seven or eight from Bradenton, and three or four from Melbourne. So Sebring gets a benefit of some motels, and some of them came in (Sunday) night. So they bring spending money here. That’s great for Sebring.”
Larry said the Florida Shuffleboard Association would love to have more people join, but recognize there’s a lot of competition among activities.
“Pickleball is very, very popular and golf is still popular, but you know, shuffleboard is very cheap, cheap.”
He said anybody interested in learning how to play shuffleboard will find plenty of help at the Sebring Recreation Club.
“Anybody who is interested can come down to the Sebring shuffleboard club right behind the police station and we’ll help you get started and just do anything we can for you,” he said.
But he did want to remind people there is plenty more than shuffleboard at the Club.
“We have everything, such as wood carving, ping pong, we have a women’s sewing group, card games and just about everything going on,” he said. “It only costs $40 a year for membership and that’s pretty cheap for all this stuff.”
The tournament will continue today at the Sebring Recreation Club, which is located at 333 Pomegranate Ave.