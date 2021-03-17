Ruth E. Hoover
Ruth Elaine Hoover, 86, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021 at her Avon Park, Florida, home. A native of Niagara County, New York, she moved to Florida in 1977 living in Palm Beach County, then half backed to Tennessee before moving back to Highlands County four years ago.
Ruth enjoyed home crafting from crochet to stainless window making. She loved singing with Sweet Adelines Heart of Highlands show chorus. Active in sports from bicycle riding to archery competition up to state level. Always a just-do-it, get-it-done outlook and the first to adapt to innovations, purchasing the first release Kenmore microwave and expressing a dream to own an alpaca ranch and spinning and knitting their wool. Ruth was known to be a strong person, a protector, a teacher, a guide, and a true to heart friend.
She was proceeded in death by husband, Robert Reese, and second husband, Robert Hoover, and two step-sons.
Survived by children, Robert and Beth, and grandchildren, Ruth and Melvin; step-children, Robert, Gary, Terry Lee, Larry and Pearl, and 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida.