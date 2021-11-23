SEBRING — The inaugural Hankook 24H SEBRING had plenty of drama, both on and off the track, along with a little bit of added excitement from Mother Nature on Sunday, but when 24 hours had elapsed since the start of the race it was the No. 18 Rutronik Racing by TECE Audi R8 LMS GT3 that took the checkered flag at Sebring International Raceway. The team finished 1:44.136 in front of the second-place No. Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3.
The Rutronik Audi led 365 of the 559 laps, but it was a late-race penalty to the Herberth Motorsport Porsche that changed the outcome of the race, as Herberth was leading by a little over two minutes when the team received a two-minute penalty for not respecting the pit exit signal.
The race was red-flagged for a little over an hour Sunday and when the race resumed the Herberth Porsche disregarded the signal at pit out.
The Heart of Racing team and NOLASPORT had a strong battle going in the GT4 class, only to see the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 had gearbox problems Sunday afternoon and was forced out of the race while leading. That opened the door for the NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the team took the class victory by a lap over series regulars ST Racing, which was second in the class.
In the 991 class, it was the No. 955 Willi Motorsport by Ebimotors Porsche 911 GT3 Cup that was first in the class and third overall, finishing nine laps in front of the No. 907 RPM Racing Porsche of Tracy Krohn, Niclas Jonsson, Andy Lally and Patrick Huisman.
The No. 710 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo captured the GTX class victory, finishing 40 laps in front of the second-place finishing MRS GT-Racing Porsche.
In the P4 class, the only entry was the No. 82 BMW M Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, which used the race as a test for the new car, which will be used next year. The Turner Motorsport and BimmerWorld Racing teams were involved in the race, only to see BMW plagued by several issues.
“Unfortunately, there were two incidents in the race, which resulted in long repairs,” said BMW Junior Team driver Max Hesse, one of five drivers in the No. 82 car. “Apart from that, the BMW M4 GT3 did very well. Racing here was a valuable experience.”
Turner Motorsport regulars Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley also saw time behind the wheel and Auberlen was impressed.
“The first impression of the BMW M4 GT3 is that it looks fantastic,” Auberlen said. “Then I drove it, and I can say that it is far better in every area than the BMW M6 GT3. With a 24-hour race in Sebring, we put the BMW M4 GT3 to the toughest test imaginable.”
The 2022 24H SERIES will begin with the 24H DUBAI in January.