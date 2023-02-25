AVON PARK — Highlands County Fire Rescue put out a recreational vehicle fire Friday afternoon at a home on Taunton Road in Avon Park Lakes.
It was the second time in less than a week that a resident at a Highlands County rural address had an RV catch fire.
The previous incident was Monday, on Holiday Beach Drive in Little Lake Red Water Estates. That fire took two engines and two tankers to control.
Fortunately, neither incident had injuries, and Friday’s incident only took two engines and one tanker. Rescue units and command staff also responded.
The fire started at or shortly after 1 p.m., with reports that a 24-foot recreational vehicle had caught fire at the corner of Taunton and Corvallis Roads.
Before fire crews could get it under control, the fire destroyed the RV, burning it down to its chassis, and scorched a 100-foot-radius patch, which reached and damaged another vehicle, a red Mazda.
Highlands County’s Public Information Office reported that someone was there at the time, but it’s unknown if anyone was working on the RV at the time, as was the case on Monday. The cause is unknown and under investigation.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 7 and Tanker 9 responded to the site, along with Rescue 4-2. Avon Park City Fire Engine 5 also arrived to assist, and HCFR Battalion Chief 1, Division Chief 1 and Chief 4 also responded.
Highlands News-Sun Correspondent John Lawson contributed to this story.