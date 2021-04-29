The great outdoors was calling and finally an opportunity to answer had arrived. As the packing began, I questioned my choices in gear and supplies as the piles by the doorway grew. While day hikes are all about carrying everything I need, camping is another sort of animal. Roughing it doesn’t really describe my preference of escaping to the woods for a few days of recreation and relaxation.
With safety and comfort in mind, a modest-sized recreational vehicle or RV is a good fit for this gal. A large, comfy bed is a must after a day of outdoor fun. The fridge’s fantastic ability to keep my food fresh without being waterlogged is something I’ve always appreciated after moving up from a pop-up camper years ago. While you can double bag your vittles, they always wind up soggy after a few days of cooler life. This isn’t so bad if you’re staying mostly vegan but add some animal products into the mix and one is left with a nasty soup of bacterial danger. Using the fridge eliminates this and the freezer compartment means ice cream can be on the menu. Who knew you could camp with popsicles? Trust me, it’s an awesome thing on a hot afternoon at the beach. Clean ice for drinks is also just a joy. It makes camping a refreshing experience.
The air conditioning also ensures less crankiness and complaints after several days of wilderness life. When the humidity reaches oppression levels or a storm threatens, being able to pop inside and turn down the thermometer feels like Christmas. Really, it can get so cold it’s like wintertime in there. This is also helpful for numbing the errant mosquitos that have entered my abode and makes them oh so easy to swat out of existence. A bonus of comfort along with the chilled air, I can microwave some popcorn and begin downloading the thousands of photos from my camera over the WiFi. Yes, RVing is pretty sweet.
There’s also the can’t-be-denied bonus of my own bathroom. While campground facilities are usually decently clean and always provide a critter experience or two, trekking out in the dark for a midnight visit is never a comfortable thing. From trip hazards to unexpected meet ups in my pajamas, staying inside my aluminum cocoon is a boon. Many nights it’s storming too, which makes a run for the facilities misery. Having all I need right there in my home on wheels is just fantastic.
I ponder being one of those women who loads the bare basics into an easily carried backpack before stepping out into my next adventure. It sounds quite freeing, doesn’t it? Just pop that bad boy on and head out into the wilds. Truly minimalistic living is such a draw but what’s a gal who likes comfort and ease to do? As I pack up the rig it seems like I shouldn’t need all this stuff, but honestly, I do. Getting away from it all requires that I bring a bunch of it with me so I can best enjoy this outdoor life. RV there yet?