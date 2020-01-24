SEBRING — The long-standing tradition continued with the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Elder Fair that was held on Tuesday at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Nell Hays, the event has been going on for at least 20 years.
Vendors that provide services or products to senior citizens were many and varied. Participating were hospices, home care companies and agencies to assist seniors to age in place. Lawyers that specialize in elder law and law enforcement were in attendance as were investment specialists and low vision specialists. There seemed to be something for everyone. Bill Brady and his wife, Barbara, did not let the chili weather keep them away.
“There is a lot of good information here,” Bill Brady said. “We learned about hospice and a lot of senior services. If you need it, the answers are here.”
Hays said elder fairs are popular but sometimes they are held in a community setting such as a 55-plus community. The purpose of the S.A.L.T. Elder Fair is to invite everyone in the county.
“We do this so we can provide access to agencies in the area that help everyone in the county,” she said. “This is also a fundraiser for S.A.L.T. It’s mostly just a public service.”
The vendors are only charged $25, according to Hays.
Tickets were given out for prize drawings.
Cora Schwingel set up a table for Change of Pace, a senior day center for those needing supervision.
“I attended the Elder Fair to educate the community about what we do in hopes of helping the caregivers of Highlands County,” she said.
S.A.L.T. and TRIAD, which is the combination of police, the sheriff and seniors, provide crime prevention techniques to seniors. The meetings are at 9:15 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Homer’s Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square. Coffee and donuts are served. S.A.L.T. is on Facebook.