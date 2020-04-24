My dad, Jesse Ray Wilcox, will be 98 on April 26. He was born in Ensign, Kansas.
Jesse lives in an ALF where he has not been allowed out and no family in since early March 2020. This isolation has taken a toll physically and mentally.
Family contact has been by phone daily and looking through a window. As Jesse is hard of hearing and his old age, communication has been a struggle.
We now have hospice involved. Jesse is not showing signs of improving. According to rules, family will still not be allowed in to be with Jesse. We will have to watch through a window. What a heartbreak.
If and/or when our dad dies, it's a shame he will be listed as a statistic of a virus.
Juanita Weber
Sebring