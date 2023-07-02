Independence Day can offer may ways to have fun but health and fire officials want to make sure that fun remains safe.
Dr. Joyce Perfetti of the AdventHealth Tampa Emergency Room said emergency rooms see a surge in holiday-related injuries like burns, lacerations, and injuries to the eyes, hands and fingers.
Most often, these injuries come from handling fireworks improperly or using illegal or malfunctioning fireworks.
The easiest way to avoid this, she said, is to leave it to the professionals by attending a public fireworks display in the local community.
If people prefer to do-it-yourself at home, make sure to buy them from a licensed retailer, know the local laws and regulations on fireworks use and follow all the instructions on the package.
First, create a safe environment: A clear, open outdoor area, away from buildings, dry grass or any flammable materials. Keep a hose turned on and ready along with a bucket of water, just in case.
Everyone should protect themselves with safety glasses and clothes that fit. Loose-fitting clothes would catch fire. Also, never light fireworks while holding them, and never light several at the same time.
Adults should supervise children at all times, and should never allow children to handle fireworks or sparklers, Perfetti said.
If someone does get injured, seek immediate medical attention, Perfetti said. People should not attempt to treat serious injuries on their own.
Once the fireworks are used, soak them in a bucket of water. This will prevent accidental fires. That’s a concern of Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and of the Florida Forest Service.
Since the start of the year, 1,889 wildfires have burned more than 85,000 acres throughout Florida, and fireworks have the potential to increase that number.
“The potential for wildfires is always increased with backyard burning and the use of fireworks,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan. “Please be aware of your surroundings, especially when using fireworks near brush or wooded areas.”
In addition to checking local laws and using fireworks in an area clear of vegetation or dry debris, Dolan also recommends people clear debris from any place fireworks could land.
He said people should never use any handmade fireworks, and should never aim fireworks at wooded areas, homes or other people.
He also recommends people clear debris from around campfires, grills and any other fire source.
As with health and safety concerns, it’s a fire precaution to also keep matches and lighters away from children and keep a campfire and/or grill attended at all times.
Any fire needs to be completely out before leaving it. If a fire does get out of control, call 911.
“With Florida’s year-round wildfire season and our fire-prone vegetation, there is always a risk of wildfire,” Simpson said. “As we gather with friends and family to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday — with cookouts, camp outs, (and) fireworks — I’m urging all Floridians to use fire and fireworks responsibly, because we all have a role in keeping our communities and our first responders safe from wildfire.”