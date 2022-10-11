SEBRING — People who lost power from Hurricane Ian could lose it again, soon.
The Atlantic tropical "Hurricane Season" doesn't officially end until Nov. 30, and 2004 saw four storms make landfall on Florida in close succession — three across Florida's Heartland.
Whether you have a generator or you have to wait for electricity to return, power companies in Florida have tips to keep your home from catching fire after surviving the wind and rain.
Florida Power & Light (FP&L), which covers the east coast of Florida and parts of the west coast, south of Tampa Bay, recommends you turn off all major appliances in a power outage to prevent fires when power returns.
To protect yourself, FP&L warns not to stand in water when operating the breaker or power switches or when unplugging or plugging in power cords.
Southwest Florida Electric Inc. has had tips posted on www.swflelectric.com since the spring of 2017, before Hurricane Irma. Whether dealing with summer storm power blips or a major hurricane, their advice mirrors that of the American Red Cross and both state and local emergency management: Prepare.
Most hurricane preparedness checklists really apply to any potential power outage, SWFElectric states, and your first need is flashlights with spare batteries, preferable to the fire hazard of candles.
SWFElectric recommends you charge up mobile phones and other devices prior to a storm, and consider getting solar and/or hand-powered chargers.
Get groceries. All storm preparation tips suggest a three-day supply of food and water for everyone sheltering with you, but you might be without power or resupply for a week. Prepare for that. Make sure you have a gallon of water per person per day, and either vacuum-packed or canned food, with manual can openers on hand.
If you have any empty space in your freezer, pack it with plastic bottles of water, SWFElectric states. Leave room in the bottle for expansion. This will provide emergency water and will help keep your fridge and freezer cool.
Do you have a generator? IF so, do a "dry run" on good weather days to keep it in working order and test out where to position it to keep it out of the weather and away from doors and windows to prevent getting carbon monoxide poisoning.
Never, ever run the generator in an enclosed area, especially not one attached to your house, like a lanai or garage.
If you don't know how to safely operate a generator, contact your power company to see if they offer generator services or local emergency management offices for training.
If the power stays out for a while, or keeps flickering on and off, crews are likely fixing lines, then finding more problems to fix. Duke Energy, which covers 1.9 million Florida customers and a lot of Highlands County's electrical service, said neighbors' lights may come back on while yours are still out.
Not all circuits come back at the same time, Duke Energy states. Your home may have a problem between the pole and the weatherhead, or with the meter or breaker box.
Also, Duke cannot reconnect power to any flooded home or business until the system has been inspected, any damage repaired by a licensed electrician and verification made by the local building inspectors.
If the meter box is pulled away from a customer’s house or mobile home service pole, and power is not being received, the homeowner must contact an electrician to reattach the meter box and/or provide a permanent fix, Duke said. An inspection may also be required.
Duke states that solar panels don't guarantee power during an outage, since they operate partly with energy from the grid, unless the panels are an off-grid system or are connected to batteries.
Whether you have power or not, SWFElectric reminds people to do their best to keep out of the heat, and to close all curtains and shades on the sunny side of your house. Wearing light-colored, lightweight clothing and drinking plenty of water will help.
Since power might be surging, which can destroy your appliances, unplug any non-essential appliances until full power is restored, SWFElectric states.