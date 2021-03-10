LAKE PLACID — Covid-19 caused St. Patrick to miss a big party on March 17, 2020 at Wet Dogs Brewing. He promised to show up this year and revel with Lake Placid folks to enjoy a beer and some dancing by Irish dancers led by Alexandra “Shreds” Maxwell and her students. They will be joined by the band Highland’s Celts for a fun filled celebration. No green beer will be served as that is not an Irish tradition, according to brewery owner Mike Noel. But you will enjoy four home brews and many guest taps.
The Wet Dogs Brewery is at the Journal Plaza on North Main Avenue in Lake Placid. There is indoor and outdoor seating. Delicious food is provided by Morty & Edna’s Craft Kitchen right next door. The craft kitchen is opened late Wednesdays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. A food truck called Devil Dogs Kitchen, run by a former Marine, parks in front of the brewery Tuesday, Thursday and Friday offering a variety of delicious meals.
Wet Dogs is owned by Michael and Chris Noel. Mike opened his pub last year, however Covid-19 brought his establishment to a quick stop, actually at 5 p.m. sharp on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 when the state ordered taverns and restaurants to close.
Wet Dogs Brewery is now open and has been drawing beer lovers from all over Florida. Mike Noel said, “Beer lovers travel to visit unique pubs like ours and collect memorabilia just like baseball fans collect baseball cards. We have folks coming here from Miami and Naples just to experience our wonderful brews and take home a memory.”
So what is so unique about Wet Dogs Brewing? It is the atmosphere and the friendliness that is drawing beer lovers from near and far.
The Noels live on Lake June and have two dogs. They loved to sit on their pier and throw a ball into the lake for their mutts to retrieve. “We’d yell, ‘Wet dogs come here’ when they were tired out from diving into the lake.” It seemed natural then to name the pub Wet Dogs Brewery.
Mike Noel holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wake Forest University and his master’s from Georgia State. Before opening his dog-themed pub, he was a business consultant and a financial advisor. He is a member of the Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club. Chris is a physical therapist and leader of the Heartland’s Celtic band.
Today Mike uses his expertise in psychology to bring people together by the way he runs his brewery. Customers need to come to the bar to order their beverages. And there are no sports on their TVs. That gets beer lovers talking and meeting other people. “We’ve developed such a sense of community that many of our customer/friends actually bring in empty glasses from our outside tables and roll down the umbrellas at the table when we close,” said Noel.
The dog theme is carried out as the many brews have dog-related names like Wet Dog Brewery Coco Mutt, Du Claw, and Spiced Winter Beer Hound. There is a beer with the moniker, left leg, pooch, red rover and morning walk. Each beer has a different label. And Noel pays $30 bucks a year to register each label with the state.
Noel has five 155-gallon barrels equaling 10 kegs in his barrel room. It take two weeks to brew his ales and between four and six weeks for lagers. He offers 32 ounce growlers for $22. That includes the glass growler which when refilled costs only $11. He even has a can seal machine where you can order a tap beer of your choice. Mike will fill the can, seal it, label it and you can take it home to enjoy.
Besides beer, Wet Dogs offers nine varieties of wine, their own blend of hot or cold coffee, hard cider, kombucha, non alcoholic options and craft sodas.
Each night Wet Dogs Brewery offers fun events. Sunday they offer singer-songwriter from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday is Open Mic. Wednesday is WINE DOWN. Thursdays is trivia night. There is live music Friday outside on the patio and Saturday inside. They are closed on Mondays.
Memorabilia items include their famous t-shirt reading “Man’s Best Friends, Dogs and Beer, colorful hats, gift cards and of course, dog treats, dog collars and leashes.
Everyday at 10:30 a.m. Noel does a live online video announcing the upcoming events.
Wear your best green outfit, bring your friends and stop by Wet Dogs Brewing for a true Irish celebration Wednesday, March 17. On St, Patrick’s Day everyone is Irish even just for a night.