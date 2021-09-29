Saints among us
One of the most redeeming qualities I have found since moving here to the “Heartland” is the kind and generous character of so many. Some are seen, but most unnoticed as they give of themselves physically and or financially for the greater good. There are those who rescue and rehabilitate animals, provide assistance to the homeless, the veterans, the elderly, the sick and the hungry to name a few.
The people of which I am writing are not carrying out these noble acts for financial compensation or praise but to express their humanity and love for those around them. In the words of one generous financial donor “we give because we can.”
I personally know of one group of residents from the Tanglewood community who regularly fund raises, hosts food drives, and volunteers to pack food for food insecure children in Highlands County. The Highlands Association of Realtors also raises money and collects food for this cause. Sadly, there are children in our community who don’t know when or where their next meal will come from. Some of these kids are identified at school by teachers or guidance counselors who go over and above their assigned duties to help these children in need.
A few weeks ago I met an animal rescue volunteer who works tirelessly in her off hours to find loving homes for unfortunate animals. In addition to her volunteer work at the rescue she has adopted several “unadoptable” dogs to provide them with some love as opposed to euthenasia.
While this letter covers only a few examples of the kindness and generosity in our community there are many, many more. Hopefully, other writers will share additional acts of kindness they have witnessed with all of us. With all that is going on, a little positivity may not be a bad thing.
As the slogan says “Be The Good” and for those who are, thank you and bless you.
Matt May
Sebring