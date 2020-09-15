SEBRING — Weather watchers are busy with five named storms to keep an eye on in both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. They will want to brush up on their Greek as Wilfred is the last letter available on the name list.
Once Wilfred is taken, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will switch to the Greek alphabet, something that has not been done since 2005. But, it seems anything goes in 2020.
Tropical Storm Sally strengthened very quickly on Monday to become a Category 1 hurricane by noon with sustained winds of 85 mph. At that time, the storm was some 175 miles southeast of Biloxi. Hurricane Sally poses the most imminent danger to land out of all the storms. As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, the hurricane has sustained winds of 65 mph and has slowed down to 6 mph.
Sally is expected to slow even further to 4-5 mph, according to Meteorologist Rodney Wynn of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The slow down in direction is not good for those near the Mississippi/Alabama and Florida/Alabama borders because it means more torrential rains and an increase in storm surge.
The forecast track has Hurricane Sally making landfall around Biloxi, Mississippi about 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday. Pensacola was still in the cone as of the 11 a.m. advisory and was expected to get 10-plus” of rain and subsequent flooding. Sally has already caused much flooding in South Florida and Key West.
Hurricane Sally is the seventh hurricane of this season. According to NOAA, the Lake Charles area of Louisiana that was just devastated by Hurricane Laura, will be relatively unaffected by Sally. Lake Charles is on the left (west) side of Hurricane Sally, which is considered the “drier” side.
Highlands County will only get the equivalent to our normal afternoon showers.
Wynn said it was very important to keep a hurricane kit on hand.
“It doesn’t take long for Florida to be affected by a storm,” Wynn said.
Wynn pointed out Sally only took three days to form into a hurricane and they were already on its 12th advisory as of 11 a.m.
Tropical Storm Teddy is one to keep an eye on as it is forecast to strengthen as it moves northwest toward Bermuda at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is expected to be hurricane by Tuesday evening.
Hurricane Paulette is moving to the northeast and is not expected to affect Florida at all.
Tropical Storm Vicky was named at the 11 a.m. advisory Monday. She was moving east at 6 mph with sustained maximum winds at 40 mph. Vicky is expected to weaken by the end of the week and be downgraded to a tropical depression.
Wynn said to keep a close eye on Tropical Depression Renee as it is stationary and has sustained winds of 30 mph. The forecast only takes it out as far as Wednesday.
Another record has been set by getting to the letters “T” and “V” this early in the season. Sept. 10 was considered the peak of hurricane season. The “official” season runs through Nov. 30.