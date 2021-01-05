AVON PARK — Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest just before Christmas on a case of a burglary from March.
Erica Lea Blair, 49, of Sebring — also listed at the Highlands County Jail as Erica Lea Jones — has since been charged with burglary of a structure with more than $1,000 in damage.
She is being held at the jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
The case started at 4:21 p.m. April 2 when Highlands County sheriff’s deputies got a call about a burglary, arrest reports said. It had taken place sometime between 6 p.m. March 21 and April 2 at the Five Star Beauty Salon at 1048 U.S. 27 South, Suite 1044, in Avon Park, which was temporarily closed.
The owners/managers of the business said they locked the doors on March 21, but returned at 3:30 p.m. April 2 to check on the business and found the back door closed, but not locked. They also said they found a closet door near the back door was open and that the closet had a large hole in the wall between the closet and the neighboring business suite.
The owners also noted several items were stolen:
- Two salon stations, valued at $600;
- One sink, valued at $200;
- Two salon dryer heads, valued at $550;
- One standing dryer, valued at $500;
- Salon beauty supplies consisting of hair dye, hair relaxer, hair perms, hair bleach, shampoo, conditioner, paper towels, toilet paper, and hair serum, valued at $1,376;
- One Marcel iron kit, valued at $1,000;
- Six flat irons, valued at $800;
- Four hair clippers, valued at $300;
- One standing fan, valued at $150;
- One laptop computer, valued at $570;
- 12 hair wigs, valued at $1,200;
- Five lace wigs, valued at $1,690, and
- Four full lace wigs, valued at $2,070.
The total value of stolen property was $11,006, while the total value of damage to the business was $1,500.
Arrest reports state the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit found that, inside neighboring Suite 1050, someone had tampered with a ceiling tile, and in that same suite’s hallway, crime scene technicians found a very large hole in the lower portion of the wall, which exposed the Five Star Beauty Salon.
Crime scene technicians found a hand impression on the inside of the exterior door of Suite 1044, apparently from drywall dust, which apparently confirmed that the burglar got into the shop through the hole from the adjacent business.
A latent fingerprint for the lifted hand print matched Blair’s known prints, according to arrest reports. Deputies made contact with Blair at 2:30 p.m. on April 9 at her home on Dolphin Drive in Sebring, and did an audio-recorded non-custodial interview, arrest reports said.
She confirmed she was the prior owner of the beauty salon at 1048 U.S. 27 South, Suite 1044, up until the year 2017. She also said she had been recently incarcerated at the Highlands County Jail and was released in August 2019.
Deputies told her of the evidence at the salon, including a hand print matching her finger prints, reports said, but Erica denied being at the beauty salon at any time since she sold the business.