SEBRING — Don’t confuse those bells you hear with Santa’s sleigh. The tinkling of the bells are from The Salvation Army bell ringers. The ringers with their red aprons and red kettles aren’t technically ringing in the holidays, their purpose is to provide for the needy. Locally, more bell ringers are needed.

While the ringers made their season debut on Black Friday, more volunteer ringers are needed, said Sandra Meeks, local Salvation Army office manager. The Salvation Army will provide the bell, kettle and uniform.

Recommended for you