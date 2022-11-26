SEBRING — Don’t confuse those bells you hear with Santa’s sleigh. The tinkling of the bells are from The Salvation Army bell ringers. The ringers with their red aprons and red kettles aren’t technically ringing in the holidays, their purpose is to provide for the needy. Locally, more bell ringers are needed.
While the ringers made their season debut on Black Friday, more volunteer ringers are needed, said Sandra Meeks, local Salvation Army office manager. The Salvation Army will provide the bell, kettle and uniform.
Money collected from the kettles will stay in the local community, Meeks said. The funds are used for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for those who are in need.
Funds are used throughout the year as well. The Salvation Army helps those in need with utilities and also has a food bank.
Those who would like to volunteer should see Meeks at 3135 Kenilworth Ave,, next to the thrift store from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is closed for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. daily. Meeks can be reached at 863-385-7548, ext. 100.
The Salvation Army’s highly recognizable fundraiser has a long history reaching back to 1891. The red kettle came before the ringing bell, according to The Salvation Army’s website. The Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was looking for a way to provide Christmas dinner for some 1,000 unemployed San Franciscans, mostly longshoremen and seamen. In order to fund this mega-meal, McFee set out a pot in a busy spot with a sign that read “Keep the Pot Boiling.” The fundraiser caught on and would move to the eastern seaboard by 1897.
The bell ringer came a bit later in 1900. Necessity, being the mother of invention, was how Salvation Army Officer Cadet Amelia Kunkle, just 16 years old at the time, came up with the idea of the bells.
According to her biography, Kunkle set up her kettle near a busy spot in New York City and was largely ignored, despite her red uniform. She was frigid in the elements and probably a little frustrated. Kunkle would later complain to an administrator she should take a stick and bang the kettle to draw attention. The administrator encouraged her to find a solution. She bought a 10-cent bell at a discount store. The rest is history, as they say.
The Salvation Army has higher tech ways of giving these days for those who never carry cash, visit salvationarmyusa.org.