The Salvation Army will no longer provide probation and parole compliance services.
More precisely, the organization, which has provided that service since the 1980s under contract with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, will no longer do so, starting in November.
Since it’s the job of the county, under state statute, to provide those services, the county will do it in-house.
The Highlands County Public Information Office reports that it will be done under an existing county department, not the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, but county administration has not picked which department will handle it.
Right now, the county has started looking for a site to house the program offices, and has started studying the program budget, number of cases and staffing to ensure enough resources are allocated to cover it.
At the Aug. 15 County Commission meeting, commissioners decided to allocate $250,000 for the program in the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, county officials said. It was a consensus agreement during budget discussions at the end of the regular meeting.
Commissioners discussed the allocation of the money during a routine budget presentation at the end of the board meeting. Officials said they did not vote on anything related to the budget, but did discuss and come to consensus on several budget items.
County officials said The Salvation Army did not give a reason for the change. They simply said they would no longer offer those services via a letter in May giving the county 180 days’ notice that they would end the contract.
County officials report that The Salvation Army, according to contract, did not get paid by the county to provide the services. They were simply provided.
“We love doing the service. We can’t afford it. There are not as many people on probation,” said Steve Nick, divisional director of Service Extension for The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army programs to assist people who have been or are currently involved in the criminal justice system in the state of Florida, requires people to be on probation. The Salvation Army asks clients to pay a “cost of supervision fee” to cover the cost of the program.
Fewer people have been put on probation statewide, Nick said, and that’s made the program cost-prohibitive. Among the services provided are free clothing; batterers intervention, with rehabilitation for domestic violence offenders; distribution of fines, court costs or restitution; community service placement; drug or alcohol screening; pre-trial intervention; victim impact panels, and case management.
Probationers could also benefit from the social programs that The Salvation Army still provides, Nick said, including help with rent and electric bills.
When asked about the situation, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said there hasn’t been a move to put fewer local offenders on probation, at least not at the Sebring office. On the contrary, he’s seen more people going onto probation in the county court, where that’s more likely, than felony court were imprisonment is the norm.
Lately, Kromholz said, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more cases in front of the judge, physically, where they had been continued indefinitely via video conferences.
That, and deadlines on plea deals, has prompted many to take plea agreements versus standing for a jury trial, Kromholz said.
When asked if other counties might be the ones doing fewer probations, Kromholz said that might be a possibility. If it’s happening statewide, that could impact all of The Salvation Army probation programs in Florida.
Who takes over the program will differ from county to county, said Nick, who is based in the Tampa area. It might be the clerk of courts, the local sheriff’s office or in-house county staff. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, he said, put the program under the sheriff.