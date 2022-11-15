SEBRING – Kathy (not her real name) woke up feeling extremely weak on a Monday morning. She felt nauseous and began vomiting. Her vision was blurred and she couldn’t catch her breath. She not only knew what was wrong with her, but she knew where she could get help: The emergency room.
Like nearly one-fourth of Highlands County residents over the age of 18, Kathy – who knows she has diabetes – had no health insurance. Nor could she afford the minimum $120 for a doctor who could give her an insulin prescription. So off she went to the hospital, which is required under a 1985 federal law to treat uninsured and poor patients until they are stable enough to be released.
In 2004, a local pastor visited a patient in the former Florida Hospital’s emergency room. Seeing the place packed with the uninsured, the pastor met with Tim Cook, the hospital’s administrator, and the two formed a committee to find ways to treat the uninsured and reduce the strain on the hospital’s resources and finances. Area doctors, including Dr. Luis Pena, in partnership with the local faith community, came up with a plan.
The result: Samaritan’s Touch Care Centers of Sebring and Lake Placid, which provides free primary healthcare and specialized medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and financially struggling individuals in Highlands County. The center added mental health services, using licensed psychologists in August.
How Samaritan’s Touch was founded
Grants from Florida Hospital, the Highlands County Health Fund, the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and other funding sources allowed Samaritan’s Touch to open its doors in May 2007.
Since then, says Bill Stephenson, Samaritan’s Touch executive director, the facility has provided solid, continuing healthcare for the county’s poorest residents – and reduced strain on local emergency rooms.
“The first three, four years, we saved emergency rooms in Highlands County in excess of $14 million,” said Paul Seruton, chaplain at Samaritan’s Touch. “Instead of that being a write off at the hospital, they became our patients. As we treat them, we save time and money in the ER.”
According to Stephenson, the number of poor they serve is limited only by the grants and donations they receive from local doctors, business owners, fraternal organizations, and private citizens. Perhaps the most important donation: The center occupies the former Sun City Senior Center at 3015 Herring Ave., which was given to them when the seniors moved their meeting place to another location.
Make no mistake, this is a full-service medical office. The center’s pro bono eye doctors, dentists, and other specialists see Samaritan’s Touch patients in their offices.
‘We build them up again’
Dr. Percival Tamayo, the center’s medical director and full-time doctor, says most patients haven’t had regular care before coming to Samaritan’s Touch.
“Unfortunately, a lot of patients have no access to care, so by the time they come to me they are pretty sick,” Tamayo said. “They have had no access to medications for obvious reasons, so we build them up again. We have a high incidence of diabetes, so we see our diabetic patients regularly and provide them with dietary guidance as well as insulin at no cost.”
The center’s doctors, including Dr. Andrew Roquiz and nurse practitioner Melissa Acosta, treat more than diabetics, of course – their patients seek help with all manner of medical complaints and conditions.
“We have more than 400 patients and handle more than 1,200 visits a year,” Stephenson said. “We can look after your primary medical care for the rest of your life. We have patients who have been here for 15 years.”
Seruton even launched a sort of bicycle ministry for patients who don’t have transportation. Patients would ride miles to come to the center for healthcare. When a patient told him he had found a job, Seruton asked him how he got to work. The man’s bicycle, “a rusty and cattywampus” affair, as Seruton puts it, was outside the center.
“I said, ‘We’re going to get you a new bike,’” Seruton said. “I put out the call, the first thing you know, we had six bicycles. I gave him the best one.”
The center’s doctors have treated Luis Rivera’s shoulder and other conditions for three years.
“It really has been a blessing for me and others who have no income,” Rivera, 58, said. “They provide me with the care and medicine I need to keep working. The doctors are great and the staff is marvelous.”
A shaky start
At the beginning, Samaritan’s Touch was touch and go, Seruton said.
“We lived by the seat of our pants,” he said. “It was Christmas time, we started with prayer every day. Founding medical director Diana Furr told us – the receptionist, nurses, pharmacy tech, the doctors – ‘I have bad news for you folks. We do not have enough to pay your salaries.’”
After the meeting, Furr went to her desk to open her correspondence.
“She’s opening her mail and there’s a check for $15,000 from one of the citrus growers in town,” Seruton said. “That’s how we lived back then. Now we have grants we can depend on each year, but we still need donations from businesses and the public to keep us operating.”
As the giving season approaches — aka the holidays – and residential mailboxes swell with entreaties from such organizations as Feed the Hungry and help overseas orphans, etc. Samaritan’s Touch is asking Highlands County businesses and residents to provide good health to the county’s poorest adults.
“We used to average 3,800 patients a year at our peak,” Stephenson said. “Because donations are down everywhere, we are now at 1,200 visits a year. The economy really hurts us; we still struggle financially.”
Ministers for the spiritual side
There are ministers on board to provide spiritual care, too, if a patient is open to it.
Seruton heard about Samaritan’s Touch when he was in church.
“Our minister said, ‘We have a new ministry starting in Highlands County called Samaritan’s Touch Care Center,’” said Seruton, who serves as the facility’s chaplain. “The doors weren’t even open yet, but they needed help, so our minister said if you love God and love people, go over there and volunteer.”
Seruton’s pastor also ministers to patients.
“I sit in the waiting room when they come in, I greet them, we talk and discuss things, we talk about their day, their lives. Sometimes they are very down because of what’s going on in their lives, but we get a smile out of them,” he said.