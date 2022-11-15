SEBRING – Kathy (not her real name) woke up feeling extremely weak on a Monday morning. She felt nauseous and began vomiting. Her vision was blurred and she couldn’t catch her breath. She not only knew what was wrong with her, but she knew where she could get help: The emergency room.

Like nearly one-fourth of Highlands County residents over the age of 18, Kathy – who knows she has diabetes – had no health insurance. Nor could she afford the minimum $120 for a doctor who could give her an insulin prescription. So off she went to the hospital, which is required under a 1985 federal law to treat uninsured and poor patients until they are stable enough to be released.

Recommended for you