Everyone needing tested for COVID-19 should be able to access one regardless of what their income/insurance status is. This is something that free and charitable clinics battle with daily and it is only expected to get worse.
Did you know that Highlands County only has one free and charitable clinic that provides care for the uninsured and financially struggling families Highlands County at no cost to the patient.
Samaritans Touch Care Center (Sebring) is going to see a significant surge in the number of people seeking free healthcare services,due to loss of employment/insurance suffered during this pandemic. With this happening they will also be saving the local hospitals millions of dollars in emergency room services.
Funding for organizations like this one is expected to decrease due to funders/donors shifting or narrowing the focus of what they fund. When an organization is already operating on a very tight budget, this could be catastrophic.
I hope in the months to come, the Highlands County community and it's commissioners/Ccerks continue to support this awesome health care organization and see the critical needs they are meeting for the less fortunate and most vulnerable in the county.
Paul Scruton
Avon Park