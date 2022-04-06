Samuel E. Beaulieu
Samuel Edward Beaulieu, age 18, of Avon Park, FL, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home. He was born December 31, 2003 in Lantana, FL to Frank and Dee (Hendricks) Beaulieu. Sam was a Senior at Heartland Christian School, a member of the Sebring High School Bowling Team and an active member of Bible Fellowship Church and various other youth groups around Highlands County.
Sam was goofy, sensitive, funny, a deep thinker, perfectly imperfect and full of joy. His lanky legs and arms moved in every direction all at the same time, which served him well in volleyball. He sounded funny because his dad is French Canadian and his mom is a speech therapist. Sam inherited his father’s simplicity and his mother’s complexity.
He was the tallest bowler this side of the Mississippi, liked to rap and color his hair blue and ask questions that didn’t have easy answers. The unique thing about Sam was he never tried to hide his goofiness. He lived and loved without pretense or embarrassment. In the future, Sam wanted to go to school and become a product design engineer and live next to a bowling alley so he could bowl every day.
He also wanted to pursue a degree in mixology. He didn’t care what others thought about him, but loved those around him deeply. We could all learn to be that way instead of trying to fit a 1000 different expectations for how we should be. Sam didn’t have much time on earth, but he didn’t waste a second. The French phrase is joie de vivre, or the exuberant enjoyment of life. This is the definition of Samuel Edward Beaulieu.
He is survived by his Parents – Frank and Dee Beaulieu of Avon Park, FL; Brother – William Beaulieu of Avon Park, FL; Maternal Grandparents – Gaylord E. and Nancy J. Hendricks of Avon Park, FL; Paternal Grandparents – Denis and Claudette Beaulieu of Canada; Uncles – Allan Hendricks of Boynton Beach, FL; Phillip Hendricks of Charleston, SC; Patrick Beaulieu of Canada; Aunt – Lisa Gay of Stuart, FL; and numerous Cousins.
Memorial services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Bible Fellowship Church with family receiving friends beginning at 4:30 p.m. The service will be livestreamed on their website, https://bfcsebring.com/. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Samuel Beaulieu Scholarship Fund and mailed to the address below to the funeral home.
