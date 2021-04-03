SEBRING — Gabriel Sanches-Garcia, 23, of Avon Park, was arrested on Saturday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He now faces charges of sexual assault, burglary with assault or battery, and violating his probation.
Sanches-Garcia is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond for the burglary and probation violation. The bond for the sexual assault had a $100,000 bond on it.
According to the arrest report, two young women were “hanging out” in a residence in Lake Placid when one of them invited Sanches-Garcia over. The woman knew him from when they were in school and social media.
The three visited outside for a while, then the victim said she went to bed to sleep. Sometime later, she told authorities she woke up to someone sexually assaulting her. Allegedly, the person said “It’s Gabriel,” the report states.
The other woman stated she was outside with the suspect while the victim was asleep. She told deputies Sanches-Garcia was “pushy” and was trying to kiss and hug her and he was “drunk.” She went in to watch a video via phone when the victim entered her room and told her what happened.
The women searched the house but did not find anyone. However, she reported to deputies that they did see the back door open. The investigation turned up a shoe print in the side yard.
Sanches-Garcia’s statement was redacted. The homeowner wanted to press charges for burglary.