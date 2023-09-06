Last Thursday, when a student was not picked up from school on time, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check.
They found a murder scene, arrest reports said.
They have since identified Tamario Leron Sanders, 36, of Sebring as a suspect, and have arrested and charged him with burglary, larceny and first-degree murder.
The Highlands News-Sun reported his arrest Sept. 2, however the report including the first-degree murder charge was just released to the press Tuesday morning.
The north Florida room of the Sebring home showed signs of a struggle. The victim, as yet only identified in reports as female, was found on the floor, face-down, naked except for a tank top, reports said.
She had been stabbed multiple times in her neck and head, and had suffered blunt force trauma, too.
There was blood on the floor around her, reports said, and an older model television was lying near her feet. The TV and a broken ceramic mug had blood on them, reports said, and footprints covered the scene, including a footprint on the back of the victim’s right thigh.
While canvassing the neighborhood, deputies discovered that someone had broken into a different nearby home and stolen the Ring-style surveillance camera set in the front door.
That owner received a motion notification from the camera, which showed an unknown man stealing the camera at 10:19 a.m. Aug. 31, that morning.
The image captured and sent by the camera matched the description of Sanders, reports said.
The burglary investigation showed that the suspect was wearing a dark tank top and black shorts, and used a white towel to conceal his identity.
Allegedly, Sanders also had a Ring camera, and both he and his wife showed deputies their Ring camera videos, which showed him wearing the same clothing with a light-colored towel hanging over his shoulder.
It was recorded three minutes after the burglary Ring camera video, reports said.
The video, reports said, also showed fresh markings on Sanders neck that appeared to be scratches. He told deputies he had burned himself with a hair straightener.
Sanders was also wearing white and black Nike Slides, with a tread pattern that matched that of the shoe impressions at the murder scene.
After several hours, as other detectives conducted the murder investigation, deputies applied to get search warrants for Sanders’ house for both the burglary and murder.
When interviewed by detectives about the scratches on his neck, hands and right forearms, Sanders said he got the scratches from doing yard work, then said he got the neck scratches from hair clippers, reports said.
When asked about his original statement about the hair straightener, he said it was both the straightener and the clippers, reports said.
Sanders then told the detective he didn’t know the victim and said he didn’t even like her “type” — a type that was redacted from copies of the reports.
Detectives found Sanders’ clothes in a charcoal grill at his home. They found the towel, which had light blue stripes, in his bedroom, reports said, along with a pair of white and black Nike Slides with blood on them.
Detectives asked Sanders about this. What he said was redacted from reports, but reports said he began stuttering and denied being at the victim’s home.
Second homicide still under investigation
A second homicide took place in Avon Park, also on Aug. 31. Sheriff’s officials said there are no suspects yet in that incident.
The Avon Park homicide took place about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when deputies were called out to investigate a “dead person” at San Jose Avenue in Avon Park. Deputies found Douglas Lieland, 63, of Avon Park deceased in his residence. Detectives feel the evidence at the scene looks like a struggle took place between the victim and perpetrator.
That case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477 or on the Crimestoppers app. Tips can be turned in by the organization’s website at heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.