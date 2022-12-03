Special Agent Nathan Coogan

Special Agent Nathan Coogan with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sits during a break in testimony Friday. He told the jury about his work in 2014 as a Highlands County sheriff’s detective investigating the injury and subsequent death of 4-year-old Mercedes Blair, resulting in the arrest and trial of the girl’s mother’s boyfriend, Ivan Sanders.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — On Friday, jurors in the murder trial of Ivan James Sanders got to see filmed interviews he had with sheriff’s detectives about injuries to 4-year-old Mercedes Blair.

Mercedes had been left in Sanders’ care on the morning of Oct. 14, 2014, when the girl’s mother, Geisy Alvarez, went to work at 9:15 a.m.

Recommended for you