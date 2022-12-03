SEBRING — On Friday, jurors in the murder trial of Ivan James Sanders got to see filmed interviews he had with sheriff’s detectives about injuries to 4-year-old Mercedes Blair.
Mercedes had been left in Sanders’ care on the morning of Oct. 14, 2014, when the girl’s mother, Geisy Alvarez, went to work at 9:15 a.m.
Alvarez, then 21, and her daughter had moved in with Sanders, then 28, just two weeks prior.
Nathan Coogan, now a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, testified Friday that when Alvarez texted Sanders to see how things were, he texted back, “Bad,” at 11:12 a.m. and sent a photo showing abrasions Blair had on her stomach area.
Arrest reports state that he took the girl at 12:45 p.m. to the Highlands Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, where doctors found catastrophic injuries to her skull, internal organs, face, arms, belly, legs and back.
She was flown to a trauma center for surgery, but never regained consciousness. By Oct. 17, her condition had worsened to the point that her family removed her from life support, and she died.
Sanders was arrested that same day and charged with both aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.
Since then, jury selection for Sanders’ trial has been scheduled and postponed eight times, with two days of jury selection this time to ensure jurors could look on the case objectively and would not research the case or discuss it among themselves — an instruction Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave them again before lunch.
In an interview from the evening of Oct. 14, 2014, Sanders told deputies that the child tripped on a chair, fell and hit her head on the floor after eating breakfast.
He later noticed the scratch marks on her stomach and sent a photo to Alvarez. Coogan testified that Alvarez responded with concern that the Department of Children and Families would take her child away if she kept getting hurt constantly.
In the interview, Sanders said Mercedes was playing in the yard that morning. While standing at the bottom of the steps, she asked him for some water. He got a glass of water from the kitchen, he said, and found her lying on the ground at the bottom of the steps.
He told her to stop playing, but she didn’t respond. He took her to the bathroom and gave her a bath to revive her, but that didn’t work.
Sanders told deputies Mercedes seemed to revive during the trip to HRMC, but also had her head on the armrest.
Coogan and then-detective, now Sgt. Kim Gunn tried to persuade Sanders to help them tell doctors how Mercedes got her injuries, ostensibly to give doctors insight on how to treat her.
Sanders gave several explanations, saying she fell a lot, and that he had, playfully, thrown the young child on the couch and on the bed, theorizing she might have hit her head on a couch back rail and against the wall by her bed.
“I’m not going to punch no child, period, or do anything violent to a child,” Sanders said in the filmed interview, as deputies asked him to help provide an explanation.
“I’m looking for you, Man, to help us with this,” Coogan said. “I’m asking you, and I’m begging you, Man, to help.”
Gunn told Sanders that day that no one was saying Sanders had beat Mercedes.
“I think you’re a decent guy,” Gunn said on film. “I think that something happened.”
Sanders’ attorney, Gil Colon, characterized the death as accidental in his opening statement on Wednesday. He said Sanders was careless and reckless during roughhousing, but had “no intention” of harming the 4-year-old.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, in his opening, had told jurors that doctors would testify that the child’s injuries, not from roughhousing, were from “high-velocity impact” against a flat surface, like a four-story fall.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer John Guerra contributed to this report.