Tamario Leron Sanders, 36, is accused of murdering a woman in her home Aug. 31.
His arraignment for first-degree murder premeditated, unarmed burglary, burglary with assault and battery, tampering with evidence in a life felony, and grand theft is Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
Sanders is no stranger to law enforcement.
According to court records, Sanders has two prior convictions in Palm Beach County for grand theft, as well as a conviction for petit theft in Highlands County. He also was arrested and charged with domestic battery, child abuse, and resisting without violence.
He was arrested for petit theft in Highlands County in March 2022 after he put less-expensive price tags on items and ran them through the self-checkout. According to Walmart loss prevention officials, Sanders paid $46.07 for items worth $317.45. He was found guilty in October 2022 and was given time served.
He also has two convictions – one in 2014, the other in 2016 – for grand theft in Palm Beach County, according to his arrest report.
According to his arrest report dating from May, a woman told police at a Circle K on U.S. 27 that Tamario had struck her several times in the face and had grabbed her by the throat.
She also told deputies that Sanders had thrown a baby at her as she sat on their bed. She said the throw was hard enough to cause the baby to bounce into the air from the mattress and roll three times before she was able to grab it.
Deputies believed there was a chance the child could have been severely injured.
The woman gave deputies permission to search her home, which they did. They allegedly found Sanders hiding under a blanket.
Prosecutors dropped the domestic battery and child cruelty charges in June but transferred the resisting charge to misdemeanor court.