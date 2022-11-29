SEBRING — Jury selection for Florida vs. Ivan James Sanders got underway Monday morning as lawyers on both sides agreed to dismiss a dozen potential jurors for health, work and caretaker reasons.
Another set of jurors asked to be dismissed based on the nature of the case.
After Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada read the indictment that charges Sanders with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder of 4-year-old Mercedes Blair in 2014, he asked potential jurors if they had “any concerns or issues upon hearing these types of allegations.” The question is designed to discover if any jurors would find it difficult to view or hear testimony of such crimes, maintain their objectivity, or properly weigh the evidence.
Three men and two women raised their hands. One of the women broke into tears upon hearing the indictment.
Perhaps to prevent the poisoning of the jury pool, as happened in May, Estrada questioned each of the five prospective jurors in the courtroom – one at a time – out of hearing of other prospective jurors. Prosecutor John Kromholz, Sanders, and his defense lawyer, Gil Colon, huddled with Estrada as he heard each juror’s reasons they could not participate. Each was thanked for answering their jury summons and excused. Another potential juror told the court that he had played football in high school with Sanders. That potential juror had not been dismissed by press time, but jury questioning, voir dire, was to continue throughout Monday and possibly into Tuesday.
An attempt at jury selection in May was halted mid-stream after it was learned that potential jurors were mingling in the hallway outside the jury waiting room and discussing the case amongst themselves. Estrada found other faults with the May jury selection: One juror wondered aloud why Sanders would be allowed in the courtroom during jury selection, which is his constitutional right. A third potential juror asked other prospective jurors why Blacks are accused of committing heinous crimes more often than other races. Sanders is African American.
Sanders, who seemed relaxed and even shared a few laughs with a defense investigator next to him at the defense table, has waited more than eight years to clear his name in court. Meanwhile, the little girl’s grandmother, Carolina Hall, has been waiting eight years to see justice for her granddaughter.
The case has been prolonged for many reasons – countless continuances, at least four jury selection dates continued; rotating defense lawyers, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other reasons.
Colon, Sanders’ lawyer, said jury selection was set for January but agreed to be ready for trial Monday after a miscommunication by court officials.