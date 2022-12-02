Sanders lawyer: He accidentally killed 4-year-old

Geisy Alvarez, mother of the 4-year-old mortally injured in Ivan Sanders’ care, looks at Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz as she undergoes questioning by Sanders’ lawyer.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING – Ivan James Sanders did not mean to mortally injure 4-year-old Mercedes Blair as he played with her in November 2014, his attorney, Gil Colon, told a jury Wednesday.

Sanders, “someone who is very strong,” was “careless, wreckless, and had no intention” of hurting the child, Colon told the jury in opening statements.

