SEBRING – Ivan James Sanders did not mean to mortally injure 4-year-old Mercedes Blair as he played with her in November 2014, his attorney, Gil Colon, told a jury Wednesday.
Sanders, “someone who is very strong,” was “careless, wreckless, and had no intention” of hurting the child, Colon told the jury in opening statements.
Sanders rushed the child to the emergency room from his home on Nov. 14, 2014, after Mercedes suffered catastrophic injuries to her skull, internal organs, face, arms, belly, legs, and back. Highlands Regional Medical Center Emergency Room physicians called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to report possible child abuse as surgeons removed part of her skull and brain to reduce the swelling.
Flown to trauma center
Doctors ordered the child flown to a trauma center in Pinellas County where she never regained consciousness. Doctors put the child on life support until her mother, Geisy Alvarez, made the decision to take her off the ventilator several days later. Alvarez had moved into Sanders’ home with her daughter some two weeks earlier.
After interviewing Sanders at the hospital and the interview room, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives charged Sanders with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.
According to Colon, Sanders was entertaining the child, playfully bouncing her off a living room couch and a bed when she flew off and hit a wall, then a floor. Sanders also told ER doctors that the girl had injured herself by falling from her chair as she got up from the breakfast table.
“This was a tragic accident,” Colon told the jury. “It was unintentional. They were playing inside and outside the house.” The lawyer also said, “He is wrongfully charged; he is not guilty of the charges.” He also argued that Sanders, who rushed the child to the hospital, did not want harm to come to her. Sanders also tried to help the child by putting her in a bath in the home after she was injured, Colon said.
Mother testifies
Alvarez’s testimony was tough to hear for some in the courtroom; the child’s maternal grandparents wept openly in the courtroom as their daughter described events surrounding the child’s death.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada warned spectators on both sides to maintain decorum or sit outside the courtroom. The jury, he said, must concentrate on evidence and testimony and can become distracted by expressions of emotion in the audience. Not to mention, lead to a mistrial in the eight-year-old case – something Prosecutor John Kromholz and Colon adamantly agreed on the record they want to avoid.
Alvarez, who was 21 at the time of her child’s death, referred to the defendant as “Ivan Sanders.” She described an odd event that occurred the night before the child was mortally injured. After the three had finished eating pizza the evening of Nov. 13, Alvarez went into another room to fold laundry. She said she heard Sanders ask the child if she wanted to go outside or go see her “Nana” – which was the child’s nickname for her grandmother.
About 10 minutes later, Alvarez said, Sanders told her the child was missing. When Alvarez suggested calling the police, he told her it wouldn’t help – police don’t search for missing persons for a day or longer.
She was safe with neighbor
The child had walked up the street where an 86-year-old neighbor spotted her in his front yard. The man – George Wells – called 911 and told dispatchers that “I have no idea where she came from. I’ve never seen her before.”
Kromholz played the call for the jury. The dispatcher asked Wells to give the child the phone. The little girl’s voice filled the courtroom as she told the dispatcher her name. She said she was looking for her grandmother.
Wells, who was expected to testify but passed away before the trial, told the dispatcher he’d give the girl a ginger ale and wait for police.
“She’s a honey; I could use the company,” he told the dispatcher.
Once she got Mercedes home, Alvarez prepared a bath, but Sanders told the child to lay on the bathroom floor.
‘This is what happens’
“He said, ‘This is what happens to little girls who run away,’” Alvarez told the jury, crying. “He told her to lay on her tummy, then he put his feet on her back and pulled both her arms upward.” When Sanders started to grab the child’s ankles and complete the “hogtie” Alvarez ordered him to stop, which he did.
She also claimed Sanders told her, “If that was my child, I would beat that child to death.”
Colon sought to counter that by telling the jury “that was a statement of expression, not intent.”
Kromholz told the jury that doctors will testify during the week-long trial that the child’s injuries came not from roughhousing, but from “high-velocity impact” to a flat surface, similar to injuries from a four-story fall.
“These injuries didn’t come from trips and falls,” the prosecutor said. “She had more than 50 marks, bruises, and abrasions.” The brain injury was irreparable, he said. “‘Extreme swelling’ doesn’t do it justice.”
Barbara Hair, who arrested Sanders, wrote in her arrest report that the head injury was caused by “high force impact to the head on a flat, broad surface.”
Alvarez testified that the child was in good health when she left for work around 9 a.m. on Nov. 14. Later that morning, Sanders texted her and told her to go to the hospital because Mercedes had been injured.
The trial is expected to last into early next week.