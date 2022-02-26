SEBRING — Ivan Sanders is scheduled to go to trial next week, more than seven years after he allegedly killed a 4-year-old girl.
Jury selection for Sanders is Tuesday, March 1 and his trial, which will include testimony of pediatric doctors from a local emergency room, is expected to last two weeks.
The time from arrest to trial will have implications in the trial.
One witness the state hoped to call died recently. That man, George Wells, lived near the Sebring home where Sanders, the victim, and her mother lived at the time of the crime. Wells was expected to testify that he had encountered the victim, Mercedes Blair a day before her death, according to court records. Wells called law enforcement because the child appeared lost.
Sanders drove the child to the hospital after her mother left the child to go to work. Doctors are expected to testify that the child had a broken skull and other extensive injuries that led to her death.
The girl’s grandmother, Carolyn Hall, has repeatedly expressed her frustration at how long it has taken to bring justice for Mercedes Blair, her granddaughter.
“When we go to court, we have to relive this again, there’s no moving on,” Hall told the Highlands News-Sun in May. “This is probably the longest seven years of our lives.”
Geisy Alvarez, the deceased child’s mother and Sanders’ live-in girlfriend, was not charged in the case. She is expected to testify for the prosecution by pointing to Sanders as the person in whose care she left her daughter.
If found guilty of first degree murder, Sanders could be sentenced to the rest of his life in prison. If guilty of aggravated child abuse, it’s another 30 years.