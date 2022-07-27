SEBRING — The lawyer representing Ivan James Sanders in the murder of a 4-year-old wants to hire an expert on bruises and sepsis.
But attorney Gil Colon, whose client was the only one home when the child was beaten to death, is getting blowback from the courts. First, he wants to pay Dr. Santa Bartholomew $500 an hour, but the Justice Administrative Commission (JAC), the panel that approves payment to defense expert witnesses, is only willing to pay as much as $200 an hour. Not only that, but Bartholomew does not have a JAC contract, which makes getting payments to her tricky. Bartholomew does not meet the Legislative requirements to receive payments through JAC’s billing and payment system.
Colon will argue the motion for an expert witness this morning in Circuit Court.
Though the administrative hurdles seem trite, Colon believes Bartholomew’s testimony is key to defending his client against first degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges in September.
According to her resume, Bartholomew provides expert court testimony in shaken baby syndrome, abusive head trauma, traumatic brain injury, child abuse, sepsis, respiratory failure, and other fatal child conditions.
Geisy Alvarez, who moved in with Sanders with her daughter, Mercedes Blair, a short time before the girl’s death in 2014, is expected to testify that the child was in good health when she left for work after breakfast on Oct. 14, 2014.
Later that morning, Sanders texted her a photo of the child’s stomach, which had several bruises. They spoke on the phone about the injuries. Just after noon, Sanders arrived at Highlands Regional Medical Center with the child, who was unconscious and not breathing.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, emergency room doctors put the child on a life flight to a trauma center. Doctors at the trauma center diagnosed a fractured skull, extensive brain hemorrhaging, and injuries to the child’s liver and kidneys.
According to police, Sanders admitted to throwing the child across the room onto a couch, and indicated the child may have hit its head. Doctors determined her injury was from “a high force impact to the head on a broad, flat surface.”
The first attempt at trial was the week of May 3, but Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada suspended jury selection after Prosecutor John Kromholz and Colon were one juror shy of a dozen. Prospective jurors had been wandering the halls and discussing aspects of the case, so Estrada called a halt to voir dire. He hopes to begin selecting a jury again in September.
Moments after jury selection halted, Colon told Estrada he had found a medical expert who may have information that could help Sanders’ defense. He told Estrada the witness would be ready for September.
Colon believes that what appeared to doctors to be bruises and injuries from the alleged beating were the result of sepsis the child picked up while in the hospital after the beating.
“I have been reading some new articles related to sepsis and bruising,” Colon told Estrada in the moments after jury selection was halted. “We’ve found an expert capable of addressing those issues (during trial). I don’t anticipate this causing a delay.”
He has already deposed David B. Ross of the Comprehensive Neuro-Behavioral Institute, an expert witness who also may testify that vitamin deficiencies and hospital infection create bruising.
The Sanders case is the oldest untried murder case in Highlands County.