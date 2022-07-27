gavel

SEBRING — The lawyer representing Ivan James Sanders in the murder of a 4-year-old wants to hire an expert on bruises and sepsis.

But attorney Gil Colon, whose client was the only one home when the child was beaten to death, is getting blowback from the courts. First, he wants to pay Dr. Santa Bartholomew $500 an hour, but the Justice Administrative Commission (JAC), the panel that approves payment to defense expert witnesses, is only willing to pay as much as $200 an hour. Not only that, but Bartholomew does not have a JAC contract, which makes getting payments to her tricky. Bartholomew does not meet the Legislative requirements to receive payments through JAC’s billing and payment system.

