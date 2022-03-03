SEBRING — A judge has had to postpone Ivan James Sander’s first degree murder trial – again.
Court records show that jury selection for Sanders’ trial has been set – and postponed – eight times since his arrest in 2014 for the murder of a 4-year-old girl. Judges schedule jury selection when both sides are ready for trial.
But things come up: Defendants fire lawyers, lawyers fire their clients, and witnesses become scarce. A lawyer might have to undergo unexpected surgery, and a worldwide pandemic could pop up.
No matter the cause, in Sanders’ case, trial was set and postponed in February 2018, October 2019, February 2020, March 2020, October 2021, November 2021, February 2022, and March 1, Monday. It is now scheduled for May 2.
The March 1, 2022 trial was postponed because Sanders’ attorney, Gilberto Colon Jr. of Bartow, has had a death in the family, court officials said. Colon became Sanders’ attorney in August 2016.
Colon is certainly not the only reason the trials have been postponed in Sanders’ case.
In August 2021, both prosecutors and Colon agreed to postpone Sanders’ Nov. 1 trial out of COVID-19 worries. Doctors who examined the deceased child in the hospital are expected to testify for the prosecution, so both sides sought to protect jurors.
“Many of the witnesses involved are healthcare professionals … who have frequent contact with COVID-19 positive individuals – thereby enhancing the transfer of the virus to our potential jury and other witnesses.”
When Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada reset the trial for Monday, March 1, Colon said he was ready to go.
“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t be ready,” Colon told Estrada in January. His client – accused of beating a 4-year-old girl to death – was visible on the courtroom’s “jumbotron,” wearing the black-and-white striped Highlands County Jail uniform that indicates a prisoner is accused of a violent crime.
Unfortunately, Colon did not foresee the death of a beloved family member in New York, which required him to travel to the state, a court official said.