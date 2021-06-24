SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set Nov. 1 for the trial of a former lawn care employee accused of killing a 4-year-old girl nearly seven years ago.
Estrada set jury selection for Monday, Nov. 1, at 8:30 a.m. and said he expects jury selection to take up to three days of the two-week trial.
Estrada explained to prosecutors and Sanders’ defense lawyer Wednesday that the case had been set for trial because COVID-19 had slowed the docket.
“Mr. Sanders was previously set for trial on the more serious charge of first degree murder,” Estrada said during the video conference with Sanders and his attorney at the Highlands County Jail courtroom. “Unfortunately, the victim’s mother … became extremely ill and we had to continue that case because she’s an essential witness.”
He also said he would request more juror candidates because he’s had trouble filling jury seats.
“I believe we’ll resolve those and have a good turnout, especially since we’re a little bit farther away from the pandemic,” he said.
The case, Florida vs. Ivan Sanders, is the second-oldest homicide case on the Highland County court docket. It dates to October 2014, when Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sanders, then 28, for beating Mercedes Blair to death in his home. According to the arrest affidavit, the child’s mother, Geisy Alvarez, had left Mercedes in Sanders’ care while she went to work. Sanders – who had taken Alvarez and the child into his home two weeks earlier – told hospital staff the child had tripped and hit her head on the floor. He also said he had found the child passed out on the ground outside the mobile home.
Hospital workers determined the child died from a disfiguring skull fracture and internal injuries. In the hours before the child died, a doctor at Highlands Regional Medical Center noted bruising on nearly every part of the youngster’s body, as well as blunt force trauma to her liver and kidneys.
Estrada also scheduled a status hearing for Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.