SEBRING — A man from Avon Park who coached at Sebring High School now faces charges that he distributed personal information about a mass shooting victim’s father.
Wolfgang Walter Halbig, 73, of Sorrento was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful possession of personal information of another person, a third-degree felony, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office booking reports.
He has made national news in the last eight years as a former contributor to Infowars, the online and radio show hosted by the far-right provocateur Alex Jones. For years, the two have spread false claims that the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting of 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Conn., was an elaborate government hoax to justify confiscation of Americans’ firearms.
According to a New York Times article on the arrest, when challenged or confronted by Sandy Hook families, Halbig has released their personal information, taunted them or emailed them photographs of what he claimed to be their dead children “all grown up.”
His arrest came from a Oct. 30, 2019 complaint filed by Leonard Pozner, whose son Noah, 6, died in the shooting.
In the complaint to Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Halbig has harassed Pozner over the internet since Feb. 18, 2018.
Allegedly, Halbig emailed Pozner’s Social Security number, date of birth and other information repeatedly to “multiple different law enforcement agencies and news stations,” which included three different FBI offices in Florida and Washington, D.C.; the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection in Connecticut, and the Connecticut State Police.
Arrest reports state Halbig had alleged Pozner was using a deceased woman’s Social Security number illegally. Law enforcement agencies ruled those allegations as unfounded, reports said.
Pozner has tried since 2014 to stop Halbig from targeting Sandy Hook families and other victims of tragedy, news reports state. In apparent response, Halbig has reportedly posted a 100-page TransUnion background report online, which included Pozner’s address and delicate personal information.
Pozner lives in hiding, and has founded HONR, a network of volunteers who seek to expunge online content targeting the victims of tragedy.
“We are gratified that prolific Sandy Hook hoaxer and serial harasser of the families of victims Wolfgang Halbig has been arrested,” said Pozner in news reports. “For five years, he has used my most personal and private details to incentivize and enable other hoaxers and conspiracy theorists to hunt, abuse and terrorize myself and my family.”
Pozner told the New York Times there is still a long way to go, but called Halbig’s arrest “a positive step in the right direction.”
Halbig posted a $5,000 cash bond and has a Feb. 24 court date in Lake County, according to local news reports.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison.
In Highlands County, when local residents heard the news via social media, many recalled how Halbig played varsity football at Avon Park High School from 1963 to 1965, when he graduated.
Others recalled him as a coach at Sebring High School in the mid- to late-1980s, whether for physical education, weight training or varsity football.
According to news reports, Halbig has sent hundreds of public records requests to Newtown and Connecticut officials, demanding documentation of the Sandy Hook shooting, including photographs of the murder scene and/or children’s bodies and photocopies of cleanup receipts
Halbig is among a handful of so-called Sandy Hook hoaxers to be prosecuted.
In 2017, Lucy Richards of Brandon, after repeatedly threatening Pozner’s life, pleaded guilty to sending threats via interstate communications and was jailed for five months, the New York Times reported.
Now on parole, she is forbidden from visiting Infowars and other conspiracy theory websites.