SEBRING — By now, everyone should know to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus by keeping their distance and washing their hands.
Have you also cleaned your countertops at home, your doorknobs, your keyboard (like the one writing this article) or your clothes?
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say part of everyone’s daily disinfection routine should include all frequently-touched surfaces and objects: Tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, cabinet and drawer handles, and according to some infection prevention specialists, our clothes and our selves, as soon as we return home.
How do we make sure we do it right? The CDC has advice on that, too.
You may also ask, why? As long as things are wiped up with a paper towel, what’s wrong?
It just so happens that novel coronavirus can stay infectious on surfaces for as long as three days, according to study results released this week by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). You may have read that here, but it bears repeating — often.
The virus stayed alive up to three hours in the air, four hours on copper — which has traditionally been a great surface to kill bacteria and viruses — 24 hours on cardboard and two to three days on plastic or stainless steel.
The CDC and World Health Organization also advise that people take special care to disinfect their clothes, which would likely carry the virus as long as cardboard or even as long as plastic.
You avoid picking up, carrying or transferring the virus to anything or anyone by:
- Avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Not touching your eyes, nose and mouth before washing your hands.
- Staying home if you are sick.
- Covering any cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.
Tips to disinfect surfaces are listed below.
Hard surfaces
For hard surfaces, especially often-touched surfaces, clean them up first with soap and water, then disinfect.
Make sure you have good ventilation and wear gloves.
You can use a diluted household bleach solution. As long as the bleach has not expired, the CDC states, it will be effective against coronaviruses.
Mix five tablespoons — one-third cup — for each gallon of water or four teaspoons per quart.
You can also use 70% alcohol solutions or consumer-grade household disinfectant cleaners, as long as they meet the Environmental Protection Agency standards to kill coronaviruses.
The CDC advises to make sure you keep the surface wet for several minutes to ensure germs are killed.
Soft surfaces
Clean the surface with soap and water or cleaners appropriate for the surface.
If you can launder the items, use the warmest possible water setting and dry items completely, or you can disinfect with an EPA-registered household disinfectant.
Laundry
Make sure you wear disposable gloves and wash your hands with soap and water as soon as you remove the gloves.
Don’t shake out your dirty laundry. This will shake any viruses into the air.
Wash the items according to manufacturer’s instructions, with the warmest possible setting for that material, then dry them completely.
You can wash dirty laundry from an ill person with other people’s items, as long as you follow the above steps.
Also, make sure you clean and disinfect clothes hampers according to the above instructions for surfaces.
Wash hands
Always wash your hands thoroughly immediately after removing gloves and after contact with an ill person.
If your hands are not visibly dirty and soap and water are not available, you can use 60% alcohol hand sanitizer.
However, if hands are visibly dirty, always wash hands with soap and water.
Always wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; after using the restroom; after contact with animals or pets; before eating or preparing food, before and after providing routine care for another person such an elder or a child.
Someone sick
If you have someone who’s sick in your home, do all the disinfection you see above, and add in these protocols:
- Stay separated — The ill person should eat or be fed in their room if possible.
- Wash dishes separately — Wash any used non-disposable dish or utensil with hot water while wearing gloves or on the hot or “sanitize” setting in the dishwasher.
- Dedicated trash can — If possible, dedicate a single lined trash can for the ill person, use gloves when removing the liner and trash, and then wash hands afterwards.